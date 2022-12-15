Queens residents have grown accustomed over the years to public transportation that operates at a leisurely pace.
But while it has been nearly nine months since the last public input meeting on proposals for new access to LaGuardia Airport by mass transit, and 13 since a three-person panel was appointed to study 14 alternatives under consideration, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday that there is light visible at the end of the tunnel.
“The review of mass transit alternatives to LaGuardia Airport, undertaken at Governor Hochul’s request, is continuing and nearing conclusion,” a PA spokesman told the Chronicle in an email on Tuesday.
“Working in close consultation with a panel of independent experts and stakeholders, the Port Authority is conducting a thorough and rigorous review of 14 mass transit alternatives as expeditiously as possible. Once complete, a report will be sent to Governor Hochul and released publicly,” he said.
Hochul on Oct. 4, 2021 ordered a study of alternatives to the project that was championed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo — an air train that would have run along the Grand Central Parkway and the Malcolm X Promenade by Flushing Bay between LaGuardia and the No. 7 subway station at Mets-Willets Point.
While the proposal drew the wrath of nearby residents, environmentalists and park advocates, it remains one of the 14 options being considered.
In November of last year the study panel was created. Its members are Janette Sadik-Khan, who served as the city’s transportation commissioner under Mayor Mike Bloomberg from 2007 to 2013; Philip Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport and the former head of the Los Angeles Metro transit system; and Mike Brown, former commissioner of transport for London and the former managing director of Heathrow Airport in London.
The proposed options include:
• transit improvements including a possible bus lane from the proposed Roosevelt Avenue station on the proposed Interborough Express rail line;
• improvements to the existing M60 bus route that runs from the West Side in Manhattan to LaGuardia through the Bronx and Astoria;
• dedicated bus rapid transit routes along the GCP running between LaGuardia and the Astoria Boulevard station on the N-W elevated subway line;
• shuttle bus service along 31st Street and 19th Avenue in Astoria between the airport and the present terminus of the N/W line at Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard;
• bus lanes running on Northern Boulevard and 94th Street between LaGuardia and the Northern Boulevard station on the M/R subway line;
• elevated light rail along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and GCP between LaGuardia and the 61st Street-Woodside subway-Long Island Rail Road hub;
• the original Cuomo-backed Mets-Willets Point AirTrain route, which already has cleared federal environmental studies;
• elevated light rail service between the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station — which has a rail link with John F. Kennedy International Airport — and LaGuardia;
• elevated light rail along the GCP between LaGuardia and the Astoria Boulevard N/W subway station;
• an elevated light rail line between LaGuardia and the proposed Roosevelt Avenue station on the proposed Interborough Express rail line;
• extending the N/W elevated subway line with an eastern branch that runs to the airport along the GCP from 30th Avenue;
• extending the N/W line north along 31st Street from Ditmars Boulevard, then turning along 19th Avenue before continuing east along the GCP to LaGuardia;
• ferry service to and from Bowery Bay and Flushing Bay at opposite ends of LaGuardia, with Manhattan stops at Pier 11, East 34th and East 90th streets; and
• possible future technology including narrow tunnels with electric vehicles, autonomous shuttles or buses or other modes.
Maps of the proposed projects and other information can be viewed online at bit.ly/3L5PItk.
