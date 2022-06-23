LaGuardia Community College held its first in-person graduation ceremony in three years Tuesday morning as the graduates and their families took to the nearby Queens College campus, which was also the site of LaGuardia’s first commencement ceremony back in 1973.
Tuesday marked a major milestone not only for the newest 2,500 alumni, but also for the school itself: LaGuardia celebrated its 50th commencement ceremony.
Graduates — some of whom are shown above and at top — heard from Gov. Hochul, middle, as well as several other school officials. The student speaker was Talha Islam, a Bangladeshi immigrant who arrived in the U.S. with his family at age 11 seeking asylum.
He earned his associate’s degree in business administration and will work toward his bachelor’s starting this fall at Cornell University.
— Sophie Krichevsky
