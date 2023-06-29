LaGuardia Community College’s June 21 commencement ceremony was briefly interrupted when one student wrestled a microphone from a volunteer staffer to claim that she had been disrespected but was seizing her moment.
Graduate Kadia Iman, who is Black, alleged that the volunteer holding the microphone, who is white, was giving Caucasian students more time to state their names than those of color.
“I want the mic,” Iman said after taking it from the woman, a volunteer with gray hair who held onto it for a couple of seconds. “Let go! You didn’t let me get my moment.”
Iman then repeated her name and said, “I’m graduating today. I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me.”
She then threw the microphone to the ground and stormed off.
Video of the incident was posted to various social media sites. The Chronicle could not determine if it initially was posted to Iman’s own TikTok page, as that was set to private when the paper tried to access it.
The graduates all got to say their names into a microphone held by a volunteer as they entered the area where the ceremony was held on the Queens College campus, according to LAGCC. Iman said hers as she entered with other students with the same major but then went back a couple minutes later to grab the microphone.
In a follow-up video, Iman claimed that when it was her turn to say her name, the volunteer took the microphone away too quickly, and she said she noticed that was happening to other Black women too.
“So, I just couldn’t let her,” she said. “I just couldn’t let that happen because I worked so hard to graduate, went through so much s--t to graduate, that I just felt like I needed to reclaim my moment.”
In a meme-style written statement posted online, she added, “To everyone saying I should be embarrassed, or I’ll never get a job, I’m a black woman in America; I’m always in the right. U will not gaslight me into thinking I’m the bad guy. I did it for girls that look like me. Love u [punctuation added for clarity].
In a statement, LaGuardia Vice President of Communications and External Affairs Manny Romero said the commencement ceremony “was a culmination of a lot of hard work and collaboration from LaGuardia faculty and staff volunteers who created a welcoming space for graduates to be recognized and for them to celebrate with their loved ones.”
Without naming her, Romero said Iman was frustrated she did not get to hold the microphone herself, and noted that no student is allowed to do that, in order to keep the procession moving.
“We regret that the student’s disruptive and inappropriate behavior impacted the celebration for graduates and guests. Her mistreatment of a staff volunteer was unacceptable,” Romero said. “We are currently reviewing the incident to gain a better understanding of what occurred and what we might do in the future to prevent something like this from happening again.”
In a press release, LAGCC said members of its 51st graduating class earned degrees or certificates in 50 programs offered by nine academic departments. It noted that 41 percent of the graduates are Hispanic or Latino, 25 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, 22 percent Black, 11 percent white, and 0.5 percent American Indian.
Two students who gave addresses at the ceremony, Gian Castro and Min Young Kim, are immigrants and the first in their families to earn a college degree, LaGuardia noted.
