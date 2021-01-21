The $1 billion in “savings” from organized labor that Mayor de Blasio has been hyping since releasing his executive budget for fiscal year 2022 on Jan. 14 still is not written on paper, much less carved in stone.
“The labor savings are to be determined,” a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office said Tuesday at the culmination of a series of emails between the Chronicle and de Blasio’s press office.
The mayor, in multiple press conferences and in the 30-page summary of his executive budget, has listed $1 billion in labor savings as one element to cover a projected $5.25 billion deficit in a $92 billion budget proposal.
The new fiscal year begins July 1. The admission from the mayor’s press office came after the Chronicle initially requested more specifics on the labor savings. The initial request asked if there were yet specific savings, or if they were still to be negotiated with unions; whether they would amount to structural changes bringing recurring savings; whether the savings would be a one-shot deal that would have to be negotiated again next year; and if spending the money would simply be deferred until the next administration takes office.
The initial reply contained a link to the transcript of the mayor’s Tuesday morning press conference in which he initially dodged a question about whether the money would just come back on the books in a future budget year before saying negotiations are needed, as happened last year.
“But I feel very good about the fact that labor worked with us so productively to get things done,” he said. “So, I’m confident that we can work together again.”
With President Biden now in office with Democratic majorities in Congress, de Blasio is counting on a massive infusion of federal money to balance his projected budget for fiscal year 2022.
The $92 billion proposal is $5 billion less than anticipated back November.
It is about on par for projected spending for the FY 2021 budget which runs through the end of June. City officials are projecting a $10.5 billion loss in tax revenue because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After one of the most painful years in our City’s history, this budget puts us on a path to recovery while making responsible choices in light of steep revenue losses due to Covid-19,” de Blasio said in a statement accompanying the summary.
“President-elect Biden will help our recovery by increasing FEMA reimbursement, and new Democratic majorities in Congress must move us forward with a federal Covid relief package that includes direct local aid,” he added.
A good chunk of federal aid was promised that same day by incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who said the Biden administration has agreed to have the Federal Emergency Management Agency fund the full cost of the city’s unanticipated expenditures on fighting Covid-19, rather than the traditional 75 percent.
Schumer said that will mean an additional $2 billion for the state, including more than $1.3 billion for the city.
De Blasio’s summary says the budget proposal is balanced, despite a projected deficit of $3.75 billion last November ballooning to $5.25 billion.
He said the gap is closed with $1.3 billion in projected cuts within agencies. The document also cites a reduction of 7,000 in the city’s employee headcount since January 2020 and forecasts 5,000 more through attrition. Layoffs will not be imposed.
The office of Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), who serves as chairman of the Council’s Finance Committee, did not respond to a request for comment.
De Blasio’s summary also projects deficits of at least $4.1 billion a year through FY 2025.
Spending line items cited directly include $200 million for Covid tracing and vaccinations; $132 million for the Summer Youth Employment Program, which sustained devastating cuts in the current fiscal year; $62 million for the Learning Bridges childcare program; and $52 million for hunger prevention programs.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, had serious reservations in a statement issued last week.
“Unfortunately, nearly one year into the fiscal crisis, the City still has not substantially embarked on the significant restructuring and spending restraint needed to stabilize its long-run finances,” Rein said.
He said city-funded spending will increase 3.2 percent between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022. He added that de Blasio’s program to eliminate the gap, or PEG, within agencies is insufficient.
“[I]t is too small and appears to disproportionately target program reductions, instead of improving productivity or modifying employee benefits, both of which would minimize pain to New Yorkers at large,” he said. “Furthermore, the plan lacks sufficient recurring savings to reduce future budget gaps meaningfully.”
The budget proposal and supporting documents can be viewed or downloaded online from the website of city’s Office of Management and budget at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/omb/index.page.
