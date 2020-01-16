Labor apprentices sought

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers Local Union #79 will conduct a limited recruitment from Feb. 14 through 28 for 200 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices, the state Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

The recruitment will be offered online from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday during the recruitment period. Only 2,000 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis, and the recruitment will be offered for those 10 business days or until the 2,000 applications have been issued, whichever comes first.

Would-be applicants should go online to mttf.org, follow the links for Local Union #79 and follow the directions on how to complete a request for an application. Those whose requests are accepted will receive a confirmation email. They must download, print and fill out the application. Applications must be returned, in person, to Local #79 at 42-53 21 St. in Long Island City on these dates: Feb. 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 and March 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

For more information, one may call Local #79 at (718) 383-6863.