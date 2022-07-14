La Jornada, the nonprofit organization that runs the food pantry in the Bland Houses in Downtown Flushing, is closing its doors, and is effectively being evicted from the space; its final day of operation will be July 23 and it must move out by July 31.
“La Jornada has agreed to vacate the space by the end of July and, with the help of the Mayor and elected officials, they are looking for temporary and permanent locations that will be appropriate for the work that they do,” the New York City Housing Authority said in a statement.
But “agreement” is not the word Pedro Rodriguez, La Jornada’s executive director, would use to describe the situation: “We weren’t given much of a choice,” he said.
La Jornada has been cited as the largest food pantry in all of Queens. It is the only one in Downtown Flushing, and though there are others throughout the Greater Flushing area, none rival its size. “They’re very tiny, and would not be able to accommodate any additional people,” explained John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and a regular pantry volunteer.
The explanations given for La Jornada’s forced exit are fairly vague. A NYCHA spokesperson told the Chronicle that the size of the pantry is larger than the agency had anticipated when it granted the organization space more than two years ago. That, the spokesperson said, has posed safety concerns and has been disruptive to the development’s day-to-day operations. The spokesperson added that La Jornada had not addressed NYCHA’s concerns about health and safety violations at the food pantry.
NYCHA did not say when it approached La Jornada about those concerns in relation to its move to close the pantry’s doors, and declined to offer additional details about the alleged safety issues and disruptions.
Another source familiar with the matter said that a rift between NYCHA and La Jornada has been developing for some time, as some residents have complained about excessive trash outside of the pantry.
Asked about the spokesperson’s assertion that La Jornada did not comply with NYCHA’s requests, Rodriguez said, “Tell them we pass all health and sanitation inspections.” He declined to comment further on the matter, citing legal proceedings.
This is not the first time La Jornada has been displaced in recent years. The food pantry moved to its current location after being pushed out of the basement at St. George’s Episcopal Church on 38th Avenue in 2019, citing incidents of vandalism (though some told the Queens Eagle at the time that a change in church leadership likely played a role). After a community-wide effort to save the pantry, La Jornada was temporarily allowed back in the church as then-Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and other electeds searched for a new space, ultimately landing in the Bland Houses’ vacant community center.
During the earlier months of the pandemic, La Jornada went from serving 1,000 families a week to 10,000, a significant chunk of them coming on Saturday, the pantry’s busiest day. And while that number has declined since then, Choe said the need is still there.
“I was just there today, and there’s a long line of people — mostly senior citizens and young families who can’t afford the rising prices,” he told the Chronicle Monday. “The crisis is not over.” Saturday lines, he added, are still very long.
