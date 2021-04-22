In the race to replace Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), civil rights lawyer Shekar Krishnan leads the field in fundraising and endorsements.
Krishnan, who is co-founder and chief program officer of Communities Resist, a community-based legal services organization fighting for housing as a human right, has raised $77,887 in private donations and $160,444 in public funds, according to the city’s campaign finance website.
Krishnan’s endorsements listed on his campaign website are:
• Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Jackson Heights);
• Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens);
• State Sens. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn) and John Liu (D-Flushing);
• Councilmembers Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) and Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn, Queens);
• United Federation of Teachers;
• Make the Road NY;
• Hotel Trades Council;
• 32BJ SEIU and 1199 SEIU;
• Run for Something;
• Black Lives Caucus;
• National Institute for Reproductive Health;
• Community Voices Heard Power;
• Asian Pacific American Labor;
• Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club;
• Lesbian & Gay Democratic Club of Queens;
• NYC Kids Pac;
• New York State Nurses Association;
• Communication Workers of America;
• NYC Central Labor Council;
• Samelys Lopez, a Bronx community organizer and 2020 congressional candidate;
• Trans activist Cecilia Gentili;
• DC 37 AFSCME;
• Unite Here! Local 100;
• Voters for Animal Rights; and
• 504 Democratic Club
Carolyn Tran, Dromm’s former chief of staff, has raised $42,253 in private money and $150,366 in public funds.
Tran is endorsed by state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), the New York Pan-Asian Democratic Club, Women of Color for Progress, and 21 in 21, a group working to achieve gender equality in the City Council.
Fatima Baryab, co-founder of Sukhi New York, a nonprofit that celebrates diversity, raised $29,653 in private funds and $160,443 in public money. Baryab recently graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in biology.
Alfonso Quiroz, who works in the Public Affairs Department at Con Edison, has raised $73,281 in private money and $127,589 in public funds. He has served as a district leader, a member of the area community board and on various civic and neighborhood organizations.
Yi Chen, an activist who serves as the executive director of Asian American Community Empowerment and the Coalition of Asian-Americans for Civil Rights, has raised $120,035 in private funding with no public funding.
Liliana Melo, a district leader who served as a naval officer in the Colombian National Navy, has raised $15,914 in private funds and $87,035 in public money.
Other candidates who have not received public funds are: William Salgado, who raised $2,986; Suraj Jaswal, who raised $2,009; Lucy Cerezo Scully, who raised $1,885; and Rajesh Ranot, who raised $200.
Most of the candidates are running in the June 22 Democratic Party primary. The general election is Nov. 2. Both will use ranked- choice voting, with voters allowed to pick five candidates in order of preference.
The leading candidate must reach at least 50 percent of the vote to win the position. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the one with the least amount of voters will be removed from the ballot and the votes will be recounted. Ballot counters will add in the “second-choice” candidates of those voters who had chosen the one who got kicked off as their first preference. The runoffs will continue as such, eliminating the candidate with the least amount of votes each round, until one candidate receives at least half of the votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.