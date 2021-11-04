Hope Knight, the president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. of six years, has been nominated as the commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development and president and CEO of Empire State Development by Gov. Hochul.
The GJDC is a community-building organization that plans, promotes, coordinates and advances development throughout Jamaica to strengthen the region, according to its website. Knight’s new roles would include retaining firms, encouraging business investments and stimulating job creation across New York.
“After the devastating impact the pandemic had on New York’s economy, we need the best of the best at the helm to lead our recovery,” Hochul said in a statement. “With her extensive experience and diverse background, Hope Knight is ready to lead New York’s economic development in communities and cities across the state and bring our economy back stronger than ever before.”
Since 2015, Knight has concurrently served on the New York City Planning Commission as a commissioner. The agency is responsible for orderly growth and development in the city, including the adequate resources for housing, business, industry, transportation, distribution, recreation, culture, comfort, convenience, health and welfare of the Big Apple’s population, according to nyc.gov. Prior to the GJDC, she was the CEO of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, overseeing over $150 million in investments, leveraging $1 billion in private capital and working on projects such as the East River Plaza, Potamkin East Harlem and the Victoria Theater & Hotel.
UMEZ’s mission is to sustain economic revitalization of all communities within the Upper Manhattan region through job creation, corporate alliances, strategic investment and small business assistance, according to umez.org.
Knight served as a vice president of Morgan Stanley, the investment banking company, in the Institutional Equities Division for the U.S. and as vice president of strategic planning and e-commerce at Morgan Stanley in Japan. Earlier in her career she served as a senior consultant at Accenture, a multinational professional services firm that specializes in informational technology.
Knight holds a bachelor of arts in business management from Marymount Manhattan College and a master of business administration from the Graduate School of Business of the University of Chicago. She will serve as acting commissioner, president and CEO at the Department of Economic Development and ESD until confirmation by the state Senate, according to Hochul’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.