The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach awarded six scholarships to students in the 11414 ZIP code on June 29 at Lenny’s Clam Bar and Restaurant. Each of the winning high school graduates was awarded $1,000.
One scholarship winner, Alexa DiNapoli, was visiting her future college campus and could not attend. Celebrating here are her mother, left, who attended in her stead, and winners Gianna Desena, Isabella Sartori, Myra Lin, Ashley Miller and Jordan Conter, with longtime Kiwanians Dino Bono at center and Stephen Sirgiovanni at right.
This is the seventh year the Howard Beach Kiwanis Club, which has served the community since 1962 and meets at Lenny’s weekly, has given out its education awards. They are the Paul Anthony Bono Scholarship, the Stanley Merzon Scholarship, the Founders Scholarship, the August Sirgiovanni Scholarship, the James Giustizia Scholarship and the Matthew Pecorino Scholarship.
