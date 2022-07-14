Five lucky students from the 11414 ZIP code embarking on college journeys received $1,000 scholarships thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach.
The award recipients for this year are Gianna Vastano, third from left, Julia Vicari, Roy Lu, Ethan Fox and, at far right, Giovanni Dimaiolo.
They were joined by retired Justice August Agate, left, Stephen Sirgiovanni, Dino Bono and Saul Belsky at the annual event at Lenny’s Clam Bar.
The scholarships were offered to students pursuing a major in any field and also specifically science or mathematics and journalism or mass media.
