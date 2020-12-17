The Howard Beach Kiwanis Club recently gave out $2,500 in food donations to the community.
The civic organization gave the sum in the form of grocery store gift cards to five religious institutions in the neighborhood including Our Lady of Grace, Saint Barnabas Church, Assembly of God, the Howard Beach Judea Chabad and St. Helen. Each of the houses of worship will distribute the cards to those who need them most.
It’s not the first time this year that the club has given out food cards to religious institutions in the area.
It also distributed $2,000 in food cards to help financially burdened households in the spring, as well as another round during Thanksgiving.
The cards can be redeemed at Key Food on Cross Bay Boulevard or Food Emporium Lindenwood.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.