Paul King, the Republican challenger to five-term 5th District incumbent Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), is a self-proclaimed problem-solver by trade. The problem in the country right now, as he sees it, is division.
“I’ve been concerned, I’d say, increasingly over the last 20 years about the divisions in our country that have just become a lot more toxic than when I was younger,” he told the Chronicle in an exclusive interview last week. “First it was Republican-Democrat, but whether it’s race or income bracket or geography, it’s almost an intentional division; it keeps the people divided, but it also makes it impossible to solve problems in Washington.”
King — who serves as president of the Belle Harbor Property Owners Association in addition to his role as president and founder of Orion Development Group, a management consulting and training service — says he is not interested in a second career as a politician. Instead, he is interested in going to Washington for a few terms, fixing what he can and passing the baton to what he hopes will be a free-thinking candidate.
“How many members of Congress just vote the way they’re told?” he said. “I think Gregory Meeks maybe three times out of the last 600 votes voted differently than whatever the Democratic majority wanted.
“You might as well just have two people in Congress then, if you’re not going to speak up with different opinions and different perspectives.”
Meeks has voted five times against the majority of House Democrats during the 117th Congress, according to ProPublica. That’s 0.5 percent of the time, compared to an average of 1.7 percent for his colleagues in the party.
A resident of Rockaway for 50 of his 58 years, King says he has made ground in connecting with the Southeast Queens community by visiting public spaces, including his preference, laundromats. In speaking with residents of the area, he says he has noticed that their values and issues of concern align with his, even if their circumstances differ.
“The things that my parents cared about and the values they passed on to me, they’re the same values I see when I’m in St. Albans, or when I’m in Rochdale Village, or when I’m in South Jamaica,” he said. “The problem that they have now, as compared to Belle Harbor, is no one’s shooting at our kids.”
King says safety is one of those shared priorities. His assessment of the crime situation in the city is two-pronged: too few cops, and too many guns.
If elected, he says he will support the allocation of federal funding for the hiring and training of police. In his estimation, even the more moderate Democrats in Congress support investment in law enforcement with further-left factions holding up progress in that capacity.
As for guns, King says his focus is stopping the distribution at the source.
“I agree with people complaining about the Iron Pipeline,” he said. “I think, being a Republican, it’s kind of an ‘only Nixon could go to China’ kind of deal. I could go down to the South, hopefully, with the colleagues there and convince them, ‘It might be an inconvenience for you to change some of these laws and you might have to wait a little longer to get a gun, but I got people dying.’
“If you’re going to have a pipeline, it’s not good enough just to get the end of the pipeline.”
King says that while covering the exception to every rule would be inefficient, he does support closing the “gun show loophole,” which allows private sellers to offer their product to buyers without a background check.
Pertaining to the environment, King scoffs at the idea of construction of a seawall around the city starting by 2030, as per a plan announced by the Army Corps of Engineers last month.
“Just getting, we call them ‘rock jetties,’ but rock groins has taken us decades and decades,” he said. “They keep saying, ‘We need to study that.’ We’re like, ‘This is pretty common sense.’”
“If we’re going to get really big storms, and we’re not just talking about Rockaway, we’re talking about the whole perimeter of Jamaica Bay, not to mention anywhere else there’s a shoreline in New York City, I do think additional protection is needed,” he added.
A hallmark of King’s campaign is that his contribution to the community would not stop at the securing of funds. He says a good congressperson is on the front lines with those in the area, fighting for issues that matter to them, an attribute that, in his estimation, Meeks has lacked in his time in Congress.
“I begrudge no man’s success,” King said. “I think he’s living his dream. He’s head of the Foreign Affairs [Committee], he’s traveling the world quite a bit. In Queens, he’s head of the Democratic Party, so he’s a power player.”
“The problem I have with the whole picture is: It’s the House of Representatives. You’re supposed to be representing. He doesn’t represent people in Queens, at least not most of us anymore,” he added.
King says the last time he saw Meeks in his area of the district was in 2013.
“Even if you have to be out front screaming ‘this needs to get fixed’ to put the pressure on the local politicians, you got to advocate, you have to represent,” he said. “You got to be there for the people and say, ‘listen, this is horrible.’ Go there, at least once, and say, ‘I know this is horrible. I wish I could do more. How can I do more?’
“[Meeks] does nothing, [Sen. Charles] Schumer does nothing like that, unless it would be a good Sunday morning news program thing. Like so many career politicians, they’re detached from the people and the problems.”
What King does acknowledge is that he is at a disadvantage resource-wise. He said he has raised about $100,000 for his campaign, compared to more than $2 million raised by Meeks as of Aug. 3, according to Open Secrets.
“We were never going to go dollar-for-dollar with Mr. Meeks,” he said. “Like any other professional politician, he never stops raising money.”
King says he has received no financial assistance from the state and federal levels of the Republican Party.
“It’s not personal and I don’t take it personally,” he said. “It’s a shame; I wouldn’t do it. But I understand that the national party in particular looks at 435 seats: Where can we win and, frankly, where can’t we win.”
Despite his seemingly longshot odds, King says he couldn’t have stomached not at least giving it a go.
“Unfortunately, I can’t talk to 750,000 people,” he said. “But if I can talk to enough people, I know that, especially in an environment where people are angry at the Democrats because their policies are hurting people everywhere, that it’s possible to win, just like it was possible for that guy to win the Kentucky Derby this year as an 80-to-one shot. My odds might be longer.”
“This allows me to get out and talk to people all across southern Queens and see if that unity can exist,” he added.
