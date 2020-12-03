King Manor in Jamaica is making Mary the Cat, the museum’s director of employee welfare and rodent security, the poster girl for this year’s annual children’s bookmark.
Children are invited to design a bookmark featuring Mary and the museum and submit it either electronically on King Minor’s website or draw it on paper and send it by mail.
The winning entry will be announced in January, and will be professionally printed and sold at the King Manor gift shop. The artist will receive a prize to be determined.
The museum, the former estate of Founding Father and abolitionist Rufus King, is located on Jamaica Avenue between 150th and 153rd streets.
Mary, named for Mary Alsop King, the former lady of the house, was a stray who enjoyed sunning herself on the front porch before being offered a full-time job inside.
To enter, download and print the bookmark file found at kingmanor.org/athome, or take an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper, fold it in half lengthwise and decorate one side. All entries must have the artist’s name, mailing address and phone number.
Entries being sent by mail should be sent to the King Manor Museum, 90-04 161 St., Suite 704, Jamaica, NY 11432.
Further information is available by calling (718) 206-0545, ext. 110, or by emailing education@king.manor.org.
