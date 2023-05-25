Emine Yilmaz Oszoy, an artist who immigrated here from Turkey, told her husband on their first walk together in Manhattan that she felt free in New York City because its wide sidewalks let her focus her mind where she wanted, rather than on avoiding traffic, as she had to do on the narrow walkways and dangerous streets of Istanbul.
But the safety she perceived did not extend to the subway platforms beneath the streets. Oszoy suffered critical injuries, with possible partial paralysis, when a man shoved her into the side of a moving train a little after 6 in the morning last Sunday. The crime occurred at the Lexington Avenue/63 Street station in Manhattan as she was on her way to work.
Police released two photos of her assailant and issued a request for media assistance in spreading the word to help find him. On Tuesday a little before 8 a.m. they arrested Kamal Semrade, 39, whose address is a hotel next to LaGuardia Airport, and charged him with attempted murder and assault.
Oszoy, 35, who lives in Jackson Heights, suffered lacerations to her head and spinal injuries, according to police.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help with her medical bills. It had raised $76,565 by late Wednesday afternoon and has a goal of $2 million. Originally the goal was $500,000.
“Emine is a source of joy as a friend, colleague, and human being,” said a colleague of Oszoy’s who set up the page. “She’s artistic, lighthearted, witty, and, above all, someone we consider family.”
The organizer, Shiv Patel, described some of Oszoy’s prognosis. “Doctors initially informed us she had a slim chance of recovering movement below the neck,” he said. “In just one day, she challenged that prognosis by moving her arms. It is a huge step, but her road to recovery will be long and challenging. She’s a fighter and is already fighting to recover. She will get there, but she needs everyone’s help.
The organizer then noted, “Her medical expenses have already reached six digits, and any donation will be gratefully accepted with an open heart.”
Oszoy’s husband, Ferdi, later joined the fundraising team, along with one other person. He also issued a statement to the media that included the story of his wife’s appreciation for Manhattan’s sidewalks.
He noted that she has had a successful career as an artist and took a job at a cafe in part to get to know people in the area.
When her boss told her the work would be difficult because of her limited English, she told him, “You give me the chance to prove myself and I will show you,” her husband said, noting that the man had told him that story.
“She has met many challenges head on. She is a person who has strength, who has resolve, who is determined,” Ferdi Oszoy said. “And all of that was taken from her!”
He went on to thank the NYPD, the people who helped his wife at the scene of the attack and the medical staff treating her for all they have done. A link to his post can be found on the GoFundMe page, which is headlined “Help Emine’s recovery from a Tragic Attack.”
