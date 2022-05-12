The Astoria resident who mortally injured an 87-year-old woman in a rage in Manhattan charged across the street at her after having several drinks, cursing out a city employee and dumping a food cart meal she had been eating onto her fiance, a prosecutor said in court Tuesday.
New York County Assistant District Attorney Justin McNabney was arguing that defendant Lauren Pazienza, 26, should be remanded due to the potential prison time she faces for killing Barbara Maier Gustern and her family’s financial resources, which together make her a flight risk.
McNabney was successful, and state Supreme Court Justice Felicia Menin ordered Pazienza to jail. She faces one charge of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault in the March 10 attack on Gustern, who was kept alive for five days before succumbing to severe head trauma after being removed from life support. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday.
The prosecutor noted that Pazienza’s mother had posted $500,000 bail to get her daughter out of jail after she turned herself in to police on March 22 — sometime after she had “fled the city, despite the pleas from the victim’s loved ones begging for the perpetrator to come forward” and took steps to make herself hard to find.
McNabney said the amount of bail demonstrates the resources that are available to Pazienza, who grew up in Port Jefferson, LI, the daughter of a successful businessman.
The ADA also said his office is seeking a 15-year sentence on the top charge, though it carries as much as 25.
“The question for this Court is whether, when faced with as much as 25 years after trial, will she come back to this Court to face those consequences?” he said, according to a prepared statement that his office said is what he read aloud. “The People have no confidence that she will. For those very reasons, it is commonplace that defendants who have caused the death of another person and are facing significant sentences are remanded pending trial. We strongly recommend remand as the least restrictive means to ensure her return to court.”
McNabney’s statement also detailed much of what happened the night Gustern, a singing coach well-known in the performing arts community, was mortally injured.
Pazienza, an event planner, and her fiance were in Manhattan celebrating the 100th day before their wedding, he said. They went to art galleries, and the defendant “had several glasses of wine.” They went to Chelsea Park, one block from the scene of the crime, to eat meals they had bought from a food cart. When a park employee told Pazienza she would have to leave because it was almost closing time, she shouted and cursed at him, threw her food onto her fiance and stormed out of the park. Her fiance, not knowing where she had gone, left.
Pazienza “stormed down 28th Street,” McNabney said. When she spotted Gustern on the opposite sidewalk, she allegedly ran across the street, called her a “b--h” and shoved her toward a metal fence.
Gustern, standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing less than 100 pounds, was knocked back hard by the 5-foot-7, 175-pound Pazienza, McNabney said. A witness said she fell “in an arc,” and she cracked her head either on the fence or the concrete. Bleeding heavily, she was helped into the lobby of her building by the witness. There she saw a friend and told her she had just been hit “as hard as [she] ever had been hit in her life” by a woman about 30 years old with long hair who charged at her.
Those turned out to be her last words as the blood flowed and she lost consciousness, never to regain it.
