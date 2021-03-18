A man died after being struck by a car just a few blocks from his Briarwood home.
Jaipaul Persaud, 55, had been crossing Queens Boulevard at 84th Drive when he was hit by a 33-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Elantra. The collision sent Persaud over the hood. He then struck the windshield and landed on the pavement.
The vehicle operator remained on the scene and was not injured. She has not been arrested.
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver had been traveling southbound on 84th Drive and stopped at the intersection of Queens Boulevard for a red traffic signal. After receiving a green traffic signal, she entered the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Queens Boulevard.
Persaud, who also had a green pedestrian traffic signal, had been attempting to cross Queens Boulevard from south to north in close vicinity of the marked crosswalk.
Persaud was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with head trauma, but died two days later.
