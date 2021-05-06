How do you combat rising bigotry against Asian Americans?
Elected officials believe youth education could be the tool to combat prejudice.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) introduced a bill April 26 that would require schools throughout the state to incorporate the history and civic impact of Asian Americans into its curriculum.
“Asian-Americans have long been caught between the pernicious perpetual foreigner syndrome and the seemingly-benign but truly destructive model minority myth,” Liu said in a statement, adding that Asian-American history is often omitted in American history lessons.
“Amid the onslaught of anti-Asian hate, assault, and killings, this legislation is necessary to remove the cloak of invisibility that Asian-Americans have long endured in order to truly achieve equal opportunity, equal treatment, and equal protection. Only then can Asian-Americans experience safety and security in the long run.”
The legislation would require the Board of Regents, with help from the state commissioner of education, to develop a course of study that weaves the contributions, struggles and accomplishments of Asian Americans throughout American history into public school courses.
The legislation is meant to provide a pathway toward cultural understanding and respect of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to students at an early age, which would ideally eliminate the development of hatred toward and ignorance of misunderstood communities.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) reintroduced similar legislation May 4. The Teaching Asian Pacific American History Act sets the same goals as Liu’s bill, but would reach classrooms across the country.
Meng’s bill would require grant applications from Presidential and Congressional Academies, which are funded by the U.S. Department of Education, to include Asian Pacific American history as part of their American history and civics programs.
If passed, the legislation would also encourage AAPI history questions to appear in national and state-administered tests.
“These types of biases against Asian Americans need to be addressed at its roots, and teaching the future generation about our past, and how those of Asian and Pacific Islander descent helped make America the greatest country on the planet, would help breakdown the stereotypes and negative perceptions that sadly still exist about Asian Pacific Americans,” Meng said.
