The Secret Theatre Academy Virtual Summer Camp starts July 6 and is ready for anyone 7 to 17 to sign up and learn the performing arts from the professionals.
“In our daily theatre program, campers create their own schedule from a list of classes in musical theatre, acting, music, dance and more!” the theater, led by Richard Mazda, says in promoting the virtual summer camp. “Learning from an amazing team of professional teaching artists and professionals in the field, campers will be immersed in fun, interactive activities that enhance their training in the performing arts.
“Connect with friends old and new! Secret Theatre Academy Virtual Camp will provide campers with an unforgettable summer.”
The program runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in eight weekly segments, with the last one running Aug. 24 to 28. Tuition for each week is $250. Students may attend the entire program or just a given week of instruction. More information is available at facebook.com/secrettheatreny and signup is at ow.ly/Z9Hq50AlnvM.
