By the end of the absentee vote count on Tuesday at Queens Borough Hall, Khaleel Anderson had secured his place at the top of the heap in the 31st Assembly District.
Anderson, a Far Rockaway activist, ended up with 3,527 votes in the six-candidate Democratic primary race, above District Leader Richard David, who had 2,738.
Anderson’s apparent win in the district, which stretches over Ozone Park, Rosedale and parts of the eastern Rockaways, would make him the state’s youngest assemblymember at 24 years old. The next step is for the Board of Elections to certify the results. The general election is Nov. 3.
He ran on a progressive platform calling for universal healthcare, a just-cause eviction law and the need to engage young people in the district. To help with his campaign, Anderson enlisted two black Guyanese women from Rosedale and Far Rockaway, respectively, as his co-chairs.
Four other candidates came in behind the two frontrunners in the race to replace ex-Assemblywoman Michele Titus, who vacated her seat in January after being elected to serve as a Civil Court judge.
According to preliminary absentee data in Queens, courtesy of a breakdown from the New Reformers, Assembly District 31 had the highest ballot rejection rate of any in Queens with 36.35 percent of ballots getting thrown out.
