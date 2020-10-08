Though the back-and-forth between Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo on their plans to restrict COVID hot spots in New York City resulted in several, at-times conflicting announcements over the course of this week, one thing has remained clear for central Queens parents: Schools in two Kew Gardens and Kew Gardens Hills ZIP codes will be closed for the next two weeks.
The mayor announced that the ZIP codes of 11415 and 11367 in the Kew Gardens area and 11691 in Far Rockaway were among the nine citywide where public and private schools would be forced to go remote only starting on Tuesday for at least 14 days.
And though the governor modified boundaries of the designated hot spot area in his mandate on Tuesday, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza issued a message through Twitter to all families that afternoon clarifying that if their building was already closed, it will remain so.
That clarification having been made, the city and state officials did not say as of Wednesday afternoon which additional schools would be impacted by the state’s modifications.
When the mayor originally said on Sunday that hot-spot schools in Queens would close, he set the closure date for Wednesday in order to give kids who still had not been to their school yet “one chance to connect with their teachers, get materials, get devices, whatever they need for the period of time when they’re going to be remote.”
As PS 99 in Kew Gardens ended classes for the last time for 14 days on Monday afternoon, parents and guardians were split over how they felt about the mayor’s announcement. Several told the Chronicle that they felt prepared and optimistic that the school would reopen in two weeks, but there was one grandmother who did not feel ready to go remote on sudden notice.
“I think it’s a disgrace,” said the woman, who declined to be named. “They don’t have enough devices.” She had collected her grandson’s electronic devices earlier at a different school as she was picking him up, but she said she had two more grandchildren to pick up at PS 99 and she still needed to make sure that they were set up for going remote.
Kew Gardens’ Community Education Council President President Vijah Ramjattan said that this should be a rare occurrence.
“Majority of parents are ready for remote learning. Since last year, we have been announcing over and over again, call the number, get your equipment so most of the kids have their equipment already,” said Ramjattan.
When Ramjattan heard the mayor’s announcement Sunday, he decided to err on the side of caution and keep his children, who go to PS 121, home on Monday to avoid infection.
“Close it down right now. Don’t leave one more day to kids to get more infected,” he said.
