E-bike battery-related incidents have been rampant. They have been responsible for 154 investigations, 93 injuries and 14 deaths this year, according to the FDNY, including the death of an Ozone Park woman on Aug 11.
While the City Council has passed some bills addressing the issue, legislation to do so nationwide comes with the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act.
Introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) on March 24, HR 1797 would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to promulgate a consumer product safety standard with respect to rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in order to protect against the risk of fires.
The bill has 13 co-sponsors, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), who could not be reached for comment, and, as of Wednesday, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing). The latest action for the bill came on March 31, when it was referred to the House Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce.
“Too often, we are reminded of the dangers that lithium-ion batteries present to our communities when they are not stored or charged properly,” said Meng in a statement. “Homes have caught fire, property has been destroyed, and people have lost their lives because of these batteries.”
Meng voiced support for the bill introduced by Torres and another introduced by Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens), HR 1665, known as the Safe Charging Electric Bikes and Scooters Act. “I am a proud co-sponsor of both of these bills and look forward to continuing to work to protect our New York City communities from the dangers that these batteries present,” Meng said.
The stagnancy of Torres’ bill has not gone unnoticed by city lawmakers. On July 23, the City Council introduced Res. 0718, which calls on Congress to pass and the president to sign HR 1797.
Zach Grossman, the legislative director for Torres, spoke to the Chronicle about the bill.
“We understand this is a major problem,” Grossman said. “We have a broad range of support from public and private sectors.” Supporters include the City Council, the Mayor’s Office, FDNY, the Fire Chief’s Association, deliveristas, GrubHub and DoorDash.
“We are constantly reminded of the escalating threat lithium-ion batteries pose to the public’s safety,” Torres said in a statement. “... The time has come for the federal government to act because this problem is not isolated to just New York. We must work to create and implement national safety standards for lithium-ion batteries in order to protect people and places from unreasonable risk, serious injury or damage and/or death. ... The passage of this bill should be an urgent matter for every member of Congress.”
An identical bill was introduced in the Senate on March 28, called S. 1008, by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York). On the same day, it was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, where it still sits. The lone co-sponsor on the bill is Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).
“Far too many lives in New York City have been lost to deadly fires caused by faulty and improperly manufactured lithium-ion batteries,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“... We need strong federal action to take improperly manufactured batteries off the market and help end these preventable tragedies in our state and across the country. I introduced the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act to create the first ever mandatory consumer product safety standard for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility devices.”
