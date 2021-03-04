Edward Byrne last week would have turned 55, and quite possibly be enjoying retirement from the NYPD where service has been a tradition in his family.
Instead, members of the 103rd Precinct and NYPD brass led by Commissioner Dermot Shea were in their usual gathering spot in the early-morning hours of Feb. 26, on the street corner where the promising young cop was murdered 33 years ago while protecting a witness against a major drug dealer, five days after his 22nd birthday.
“In early 1988, New York City, like many other cities, was in the midst of a drug war that seemed out of control,” said Police Officer Tim Russo, the Police Benevolent Association delegate from the 103rd Precinct, on a YouTube video posted on the union’s Twitter page. “Civilians who stood in the way of drug dealers were verbally threatened, physically attacked or even killed. There seemed to be no way to unite the public and police and reverse the drug epidemic.
“That would all change on Feb. 26, 1988.”
Byrne was sitting in his cruiser at the southwest corner of 107th Avenue and Inwood Street at about 3:30 a.m. when four men hired by jailed drug kingpin Howard “Pappy” Mason stole up to the car from both sides.
Byrne was shot five times from behind through the driver’s side window. He was rushed to Mary Immaculate Hospital, barely one mile away, where he died.
Russo called Byrne’s assassination the catalyst that brought police and the community together
Byrne’s killers, paid a total of $8,000, have been rejected by the state’s Parole Board in every attempt to be set free thus far. Mason is serving life in federal prison with no hope of parole.
Thursday marked the first time that Byrne’s older brother, Lawrence, was not present following his death in December at age 61. Lawrence Byrne, a former federal prosecutor, left private practice in Manhattan in 2014 to join the NYPD as deputy commissioner for legal affairs.
Their father, Matt, who passed away in 2015, served 22 years in the department and retired as a lieutenant. Patrick Lynch, president of the PBA, paid tribute to Edward and Lawrence Byrne, as well as their brother Ken, who was present. He also spoke of a promise made to the Byrne family those 33 years ago.
“As we stand here, I think about what it takes to be a New York City police officer and what it is we do,” Lynch told the officers assembled on a video.
“When we come on this job, we take a pledge,” Lynch said. “We take a pledge to serve the public, and we do. Thirty-three years go, we took a pledge to protect a witness here, and Ed Byrne did that — and gave his life doing it.
“But most important, we made a promise to his family that we would not forget, and you haven’t 33 years later — 33 years later we’re still on this street corner ... and we’ll be on this street corner every year, even when some of us are gone and new police officers stand in line. They’ll keep that pledge. It’s the most important pledge we have — to our shield, to each other, and to our families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.