A heavy, steady rain last Sunday appeared to keep attendance lower than normal at the annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil on Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.
But the 21st anniversary ceremony did bring George Balok of Middle Village and Barbara McCulloch of Maspeth to pay their respects for the first time.
“They were talking about it at our church today,” Balok said.
McCulloch had worked at the World Trade Center in the 1970s, and both know people who could have been in the towers under different circumstances.
While the weather may have cut back on a crowd that normally numbers several hundred or more to several dozen, the ceremony was as reverent and hopeful as ever, with turnouts from veterans organizations, Scout troops, first responders and elected officials who came to mourn those who continue to be lost, and give thanks both for those who survived and for those who still serve.
All was augmented by music, prayers, poetry and patriotic songs. Heather Arzberger, chairperson of the Arts Department at Christ the King High School, accompanied residents on the flute as they read the names of the more than 100 area residents who were killed in the attacks, including secretaries, financial traders, restaurant workers and first responders.
The latter included the 19 FDNY firefighters from Squad 288 and HazMat 1 in Maspeth who were killed evacuating people and charging up a stairwell in the South Tower. It was the largest toll of any firehouse in the city that day.
“The days that followed were filled with a sense of immediate loss, grief and sadness,” said Frank DeBiase, president of the 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Committee of Queens.
“Our nation went to bed on Sept. 11, 2001 wounded, shaken, bewildered and afraid,” DeBiase continued. “We woke up the next day united, strong, focused and determined. Americans dusted off their flags and hung them proudly. Neighbors helped neighbors. Houses of worship were full. Petty differences all but disappeared.”
Public officials who attended included U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Assemblymembers Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Community Board 5 District Manager Gary Giordano and Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 104th Precinct.
Deacon Paul Norman of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church offered the opening prayer. Deacon John DeBiase of St. Margaret Parish offered the closing prayer.
Both churches are in Middle Village.
Not long before the conclusion, those gathered turned in unison toward the west, where one formerly could have seen the Twin Towers; and where on a clear Sept. 11 night, one could easily see the symbolic towers of light sent up from what had been Ground Zero.
