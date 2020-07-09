Ambitious real estate projects are nothing new in the Long Island City-Astoria region in recent years, with numerous office towers and luxury residential high rises offering the proximity to and views of Manhattan without the accompanying costs and hassles.
In the wake of COVID-19, some real estate industry analysts and observers have forecast a clouded future, given the uncertainty surrounding how soon telecommuters will return to work and just how quickly new or planned projects can fill up.
But a couple of New York heavyweights, including Kaufman Astoria Studios, announced this month that they are moving forward with a project two years in planning.
Kaufman, Silverstein Properties and BedRock Real Estate Partners announced July 1 that they are going ahead with “Innovation QNS,” which will focus on a five-block area centered around Steinway Street and 35th Avenue.
“I am proud that Kaufman Astoria Studios has acted as an economic driver — rejuvenating our immediate neighborhood through smart, thought-out development,” Kaufman Astoria president and CEO Hal Rosenbluth said in a press release. “Working together with our partners and our community, which is filled with vibrant cultural institutions, fast growing creative industries and diverse, hard-working neighbors, we can continue to mature, assuring the sustainability of what we have created.”
Plans call for 2,700 units of mixed-income housing, with about 700 affordable; 200,000 square feet of retail space; 250,000 square feet for the creative industries and small business, and nearly two acres of “programmed” open space; plus community services, a grocery store and a multiplex movie theater.
The anticipated benefits include 3,700 construction jobs, 1,700 permanent ones, generation of $50 million in new annual spending and more than $100 million in new tax revenue.
The consortium hopes to begin construction in 2023 with the first public open spaces appearing in about 2025. The plan is to have construction complete in about a decade. But the developers are still very early in the process. They said there must be an extensive environmental review before entering the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP, review.
The statement also said that while they have been in consultation with the community for the last two years, that will continue through a series of public workshops.
While the principals acknowledge that original plans were designed to address long-standing community needs, they believe the COVID-19 crisis has amplified many of those, including the need for jobs, support for existing small businesses, community-serving health facilities and open space.
They also believe the need for affordable housing in the area is now greater than ever.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) has opposed the proposal, which is in his district, with published reports quoting him as saying it is would destroy the working-class neighborhood. Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), whose district is next door, voiced his opposition in an email to the Chronicle, saying he stands by Van Bramer.
“The last thing western Queens needs is more luxury development,” Constantinides wrote. “If anyone wants to be a community partner, they need to show it by addressing the dire need for true affordable housing and engage with our neighbors.”
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, supports the project, even doing so on the Innovation QNS website. He believes Kaufman, Silverstein and BedRock have taken community concerns and COVID into account.
“I’m confident that they’ve studied this and examined it,” he said.
And he said it also will bring jobs and housing that are needed in a COVID-hit city.
“When the city is broke and the state is broke — and that’s not me saying it, that’s the mayor and the governor saying they don’t have money for projects — this is an opportunity for tremendous private investment and the jobs that it will create. There’s no public money here.”
