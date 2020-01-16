Katz visits CB 7, is met with protesters

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stopped by to speak at Community Board 7 on Jan. 13, but was derailed by a group protesting the Special Flushing Waterfront District, a topic that wasn’t on the meeting agenda.

Protesters silently waved signs reading “We need affordable housing” and “No more luxury apartments or hotels” as Katz spoke on her goals in her new DA role, her support of bail reform and the recent cases she has faced, such as the murder and possible rape of an elderly South Richmond Hill woman. Katz was responding to a board member’s question regarding the two infants who died in an East Elmhurst homeless shelter on Jan. 10 when the protestors began shouting, “Stop Flushing West.”

“Be quiet!” Community Board 7 Chairperson Eugene Kelty shouted back to the group as it marched out. “This is a nursing home, be quiet!”

Katz remained unfazed by the interruption and continued answering questions.

“I believe that when we have babies that go into a system, especially that are so young, that we need oversight on what happens with them and the care that they receive,” said Katz. “This is a tragic, tragic incident, and we are still investigating it, but I tell you that we are moving heaven and earth to find out what happened to those two 2-month-old babies ... We need to get a system in place where we are looking into caring for our most vulnerable citizens who are in shelters.”

The protesters left before the board opened the floor to public discussion, thus missing their opportunity to air their grievances on the Brownsfield Opportunity Plan, which allows for redeveloping the 29-acre stretch of waterfront industrial property and surrounding land in Downtown Flushing. The protesters incorrectly identified the Special Flushing Waterfront District plan as Flushing West, a similar plan that was tabled in 2016 amid concerns about infrastructure, transportation demands, affordable housing and waterfront access.

The proposed project aims to extend Downtown Flushing to the waterfront, improve pedestrian flow and vehicular movement, add affordable housing and improve the water quality of Flushing Creek.

Also known as the Flushing Revitalization Plan, the Special Flushing Waterfront District is undergoing the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, which grants CB 7 the power to hold a public hearing, scheduled for Jan. 21, and make an advisory vote.

The board meeting concluded with elections for its executive board. Kelty, First Chairperson Chuck Apelian and Second Chairperson Warren Schreiber ran unopposed to defend their seats and were re-elected unanimously. Frank Machhio was re-elected as third chairperson, beating out three others for the title. Lei Zhao was the only new member to join the executive board, edging out his predecessor, Josh Sussman, as fourth chairperson.