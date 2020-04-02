District Attorney Melinda Katz is feeling “OK” after learning last Saturday that she tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I feel like I’m lucky to have my kids to be quarantined with and I get to do school with them every morning and run the office,” she told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Katz had experienced a fever, coughing and a little nausea. She went to the doctor for a test and had to wait six days for the result.
“It’s a lot of time to go by not knowing but I treated it as I would hope everybody is treating themselves, which is the assumption that you are positive and you don’t want to give it to anybody else,” Katz said. “Even if you’ve been around nobody or anybody, you have to really just respect people’s social distancing.”
She had already been quarantined for nearly a week when the results came in.
Her sons, Hunter and Carter, don’t have any symptoms.
“I think they, like every child in the City of New York, are stir crazy,” Katz said. “My children miss school. They miss seeing their friends, they miss socializing. I think that it’s a very difficult time for families. I think the children miss the structure of the day.”
And the top prosecutor in the borough is running a 700-person office. ADAs have been videoconferencing arraignments, while an Appellate Division argument was done via Skype.
Defendants appear on video screens from within the confines of central booking if they are healthy, or the Red Hook Community Court, if they are sick.
If a defendant is currently being held, the next court date will be scheduled for at least 30 days from now. For defendants not being held, their court dates will be scheduled for 90 days from now.
“This is unprecedented times,” Katz said. “At a time when we are working to reform the criminal justice system and then have the extraordinary circumstance of a pandemic, it has taken organization, it has taken collaboration between all sides in what is historically an adversarial process.”
Rikers Island has been hit by the outbreak of the virus, as have other jails around the city. Hundreds of inmates have been released from jail facilities since the outbreak hit, and Ross MacDonald, the chief medical officer for Correctional Health Services, tweeted Monday that the focus remains on releasing as many vulnerable people as possible.
Katz said the office and city are going through many lists to see who could be released because of health issues, focusing on people who only have a little time left on a sentence and who don’t pose a threat.
“I think we need to figure out though, as a city, how we can house defendants in a safe and healthy way,” she said, adding that it’s an obligation to both defendants and corrections officers.
Katz said she is concerned about residents isolated at home with no support system and is also urging people who live near seniors to reach out to help them.
“I think we need to remember as a city, we are tough, we are New Yorkers and we get through hard times,” Katz said.
