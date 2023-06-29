Primary night in Queens saw all incumbents cruise to handy victories, including District Attorney Melinda Katz, who was being targeted from her right and left.
It also ended with former state Sen. Tony Avella at risk of losing the nomination for his old City Council seat when his race that is now only against former prosecutor Christopher Bae goes to ranked-choice vote counting [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
In unofficial returns from the city Board of Elections, Katz had just under 71 percent of the vote with 97 percent of the polls reporting in, easily outdistancing retired judge and NYPD official George Grasso (14.34 percent) and defense attorney Devian Daniels (14.1). She was over 70 percent from the time the first returns came in.
“This election was a choice of results vs. rhetoric and the voters spoke loud and clear,” Katz said in a statement from her campaign. “Today’s victory is an affirmation of my office’s tremendous work to keep Queens safe while implementing key initiatives to fix our criminal justice system and make it fairer. Record setting gang takedowns; a first-ever Conviction Integrity Unit; thousands of illegal guns off the streets; new bureaus and programs for domestic violence, human trafficking, wage theft; a degree of direct engagement with Queens’ many diverse communities that is unparalleled in the history of this office.”
Grasso ran to Katz’s right on a law-and-order platform, accusing the incumbent of being soft on things like fare-beating and quality-of-life offenses.
Daniels ran on an anti-incarceration platform. She criticized Katz for voting for the death penalty while a member of the state Legislature.
Katz, in the closing days of the campaign, alleged a number of improprieties on the part of Daniels’ campaign, including a lack of required financial filings.
She will face Republican Michael Mossa in November. Grasso has said he intends to seek an independent line in the fall, though no more information was available on Wednesday.
With nearly 99 percent of the 19th Council District vote in, Avella had 38.97 percent and Bae 36.81. Land use expert Paul Graziano came in third with 23.66.
Under ranked-choice voting, the second choice of Graziano’s voters will be allotted to Avella and Bae at a future date.
In other Democratic primaries, Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) led Charles Castro, 85.53 percent to 13.17 with more than 95 percent of the votes counted in the 22nd District.
Returns in the 23rd District have Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) with 62.57 percent of the vote against Steve Behar (29.25) and Rubaiya Rahman (7.4) with nearly 97 percent of the votes counted.
Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) secured 63.7 percent of the vote in the 25th District against Richardo Pacheco (23.71) and Fatima Baryab (12.2) with 95 percent of the returns in.
“Yesterday was a victory for the taxi workers and deliveristas, the working parents and teachers, the artists and activists,” Krishnan said in a statement on Wedneday. “For all who believe our great city can provide housing, education, health care, and green space to all of us.”
Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), with 61.08 percent, won a rematch against Hailie Kim (37.73), who was one of Won’s opponents two years ago.
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) won nearly 54 percent of the vote in the 29th District against Ethan Felder (34.58) and Sukhi Singh (10.71).
Councilwoman Jennifer Gutierrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) had 81.46 percent of the vote against Paperboy Love Prince (18.07) with 98 percent of the vote counted.
In the one Republican contest, Yu-Ching James Pai won the GOP nomination in the 20th District with 56 percent of the vote against Dany Chen (42.63). Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) awaits in November.
Election Day is Nov. 7.
City Council elections, which normally are for four year-terms, are being held only two years after the last election because of the 2020 U.S. Census. The City Charter mandates the shortened term to accommodate new districts that have since been redrawn.
The winners of Council seats this year who are not term-limited out in 2025 can run again, but for a full four-year term.
The rule does not apply to the district attorney, which is legally a state office.
