Melinda Katz’s tenure as Queens district attorney got off to an interesting start.
“That first day I walked in, I got rid of an awful policy of the district attorney not allowing a plea on anything but the top count unless you waived your grand jury rights,” Katz said, referring to January 2020.
“The second and third month, the whole world shut down.”
Katz, the former borough president, assemblywoman and City Council member, wants to keep the job in November, and is in a Democratic primary against George Grasso, a retired judge and city police official.
Sitting down last week with the Chronicle’s editorial board, the DA said her handling of the job — particularly in the wake of Covid-19 and controversial laws that kicked in with her arrival — merits re-election.
Katz said she still was able to keep the office running while expanding it with new bureaus targeting problem areas.
“I was very thankful that I’d run several offices in my life, because I knew immediately what to do,” Katz said of the Covid pandemic. “I also saw it coming down the road. Grand jurors stopped showing up. Defendants stopped showing up. Office people stopped showing up. So I realized things were quickly going to go virtual.”
New computers allowed assistant DAs to work remotely while technical people on-site kept the system moving.
“We didn’t skip a beat,” Katz said.
Among her initiatives was the Violent Crime Enterprise Bureau, specifically charged with targeting gangs and firearms.
“Every day, that is their job — go after the guns, go after the gang activity which fosters gun violence,” she said, citing the arrests of 33 suspected gang members last month.
The group includes the man accused of killing 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in October 2019 as the boy was playing basketball.
“He was mistaken for a [rival gang] member,” Katz said. “We found, we indicted the alleged killer. I want to make sure the gang activity that led to the shooting was also investigated. It wasn’t just about the murder. It wasn’t just about the second murder after that. It was about how they got the gun. How many people were involved? How many people were involved in ordering the hit? ...
“So last week we picked up 33 people, 18 of which were shooters. Thirty-three gunshots from that. Six innocent bystanders. That was better than a one-off arrest.”
Katz said her new conviction review unit has found 99 cases deemed improper, including 86 that depended on evidence of police officers later found to have committed perjury or falsified documents.
The Bureau of Housing and Worker Protection has saved people’s homes from deed fraud; recovered about $1.5 million in improperly withheld wages; and given her office stronger evidence when investigating things like accidents at construction sites.
Katz was greeted with things like bail reform and discovery reform, which were passed in 2019. While she asserts that many of the changes were well-intentioned, there have been consequences that she would like Albany to readdress, such as faster deadlines for discovery — providing the evidence accumulated by the state — to the defense.
“That was changed for a valid reason. You can’t really defend someone without knowing that state’s evidence,” she said.
But it also has caused dismissals for reasons Katz considers immaterial.
“In one case, an officer who we were not going to call at trial had been cited for not securing his pepper spray. This case had nothing to do with pepper spray.”
Katz said in terms of bail reform, New York needs to join the 49 states that allow judges to consider the danger a criminal defendant might pose to the community. New York State can only request bail in cases where prosecutors can convince a judge of the defendant’s risk of not returning to court.
On the legalization of marijuana, Katz said benefits include tax revenue she expects the state to realize, as well as the fact that the legal product is vetted by the state for safety.
Katz said 76 percent of the overdose cases in Queens this year have involved fentanyl; and 50 percent of the victims are 50 or older. She has serious concerns that there is no test to give drivers suspected of driving while high like those used for drunk or alcohol-impaired drivers.
Katz said she opposed the community jail slated for Kew Gardens, one of four planned as replacements for Rikers Island, as borough president. She is unsure if the city can meet its 2027 deadline for closing Rikers. And if the city has 5,000 inmates for about 3,300 community jail slots?
“We’re in trouble.”
Four years ago, Katz won a nail-biter primary against now-Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), who ran to her left. Grasso is running to her right.
“It’s interesting to me how people are talking about how far the pendulum has swung,” Katz said. “My pendulum never swung. I’ve been very balanced.”
Katz said her knowledge of the community built up over the years and ongoing outreach make the office stronger.
“I think it’s important that the district attorney knows the community,” she said. “ ... Law enforcement needs the trust of the community. More cases are brought to me from the community because of the trust that has been built up. It is a priceless commodity to have the trust of the community in law enforcement. Witnesses come forward. Victims come forward. People are safer because of it.”
