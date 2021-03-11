Organized labor and the city’s five district attorneys are supporting a measure in Gov. Cuomo’s budget plan that would increase potential penalties for those who spit on transit workers.
Under the proposal, spitting on a transportation worker would be classified as aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
Under existing state law it is classified as a violation, according to Transit Workers Union 100, meaning among other things that a police officer cannot make an arrest unless he or she personally witnesses the act.
With the proposed legislation, an officer could make an arrest based on the statement of a transit worker or another witness.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on March 3 attended a press conference in Brooklyn with union leaders and three of her counterparts — Bronx DA Darcel Clark, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez and Staten Island DA Michael McMahon. Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance was represented by Michelle Bayer, deputy chief of his office’s Trial Division
“Spitting on a transit worker is more than repugnant, egregious conduct — it is dangerous, with New York City still in the grips of a pandemic,” Katz said in an email from her office, saying she wholeheartedly supports raising the offense from a violation to a misdemeanor.
“This will make it easier for police to investigate and bring charges,” she said. “I also hope the risk of going to jail would be a deterrent to anyone who would think of spitting on a transit worker. These essential workers deserve respect and should be able to do their jobs without fear.”
Katz’s office did not respond to a portion of the Chronicle’s email asking if her office also would reconsider her vow to reduce prosecutions for things like fare beating.
The provision is tucked into a measure that would upgrade charges for attacking transportation workers; and that expands the classes of workers who would be protected under tougher regulation.
Presently, according to the Governor’s Office, the protections only apply to select Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers, including train and bus operators; ticket inspectors, conductors and station agents. Attacks are Class D felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
New classes of MTA workers would include those involved in maintenance, repair, inspection, testing or cleaning operations. It also would include state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority workers.
“New York has zero tolerance for anyone who flagrantly puts the lives and safety of transportation workers in jeopardy,” Cuomo said in a statement from his office back on Feb. 21. “By strengthening existing penalties and expanding categories of workers included in these protections, we will prevent future assaults, ensure the safety of New York’s transportation workers and provide law enforcement the tools they need to hold the offenders accountable.”
Tony Utano, president of TWU Local 100, voiced his approval of the full proposal on Twitter on March 3.
“We are tired of going home with blood on our uniforms,” Utano said. “It’s got to stop.”
