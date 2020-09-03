Speakeasies are back.
The managers of a Flushing karaoke bar were arrested between the late hours of Sunday night and into early Monday morning after authorities alleged they were serving customers inside the facility.
City Sheriff’s Office investigators said they found more than 75 people inside Soho KTV & Bar on the night of Aug. 30 being served food and alcohol, a direct violation of Mayor de Blasio’s executive order banning indoor dining.
The investigators shut down the 32-03 Farrington St. bar and slapped managers Li Zeng Meng, 30, and Chen Yong Quan, 44, with desk appearance tickets for offending the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and city Administrative Code. The three charges could lead to the revocation of the bar’s liquor license.
The state’s ban on indoor dining and nightlife is increasingly coming under fire — two days after the bust, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) called on the city to allow food vendors to resume indoor operations.
“By not allowing indoor dining — especially when just over the border into Nassau County allows it and with the cold weather approaching — it will cripple many businesses,” Addabbo said in an Sept. 1 statement. “Our city and county continue to meet the low COVID criteria set forth by Governor Cuomo that would allow them to open their doors. We need a plan to safely bring indoor dining back so our local restaurants and bars can not only survive, but thrive again.”
The Department of Labor reported that food and drink services suffered nearly 256,100 job losses between July 2019 and July 2020.
