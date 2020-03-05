When LaGuardia Community College won the 2016 CUNY basketball championship, Kailyn Richburg was the MVP.
Last Friday, Richburg, a role player for Brooklyn College, helped the Bulldogs pull out a 62-57 win over Hunter at York College to win the CUNY title.
“I played a different role,” Richburg told the Chronicle after the title game. “It’s taught me to humble myself in ways and also just be a team player.”
The guard finished with five points, hitting a pair of clutch jumpers in the third quarter to put some distance between the Bulldogs and Hunter’s comeback attempt.
“My teammates were counting on me to do everything at the other school and I don’t have to do everything [now],” she said.
Anthony Alfaro, Richburg’s coach at LaGuardia, watched last Friday’s game and embraced her when it was over.
Richburg’s first season at Brooklyn College ended abruptly because of a torn ACL the week before the championship game. She had to sit out the next season but upon her return, a screw came loose and she again missed extended time.
Instead of being the star, she returned to action this season as a role player. Richburg said it was a little difficult to adjust at first but became easier because of support from coaches and teammates.
“Sitting through my injuries and seeing this is the team dynamic of things, I started to mature and learn that,” she said.
Richburg, a graduate student majoring in sports management, hit a three-pointer and a jumper to extend the Brooklyn lead in the second half.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” she said. The guard also dished out three assists.
The Bulldogs stars were Sarah James, who scored 21 points, and MVP Chanel Jemmott, who had 14 points and 24 rebounds, including 10 on offense.
Brooklyn’s men’s team defeated Baruch 62-55, completing a Bulldog sweep of the CUNY titles.
Anthony McClean was the MVP, scoring 16 points, including 10 in the second half.
The Brooklyn wins marked the third time in CUNY Athletic Conference history that one school won both titles, and the first time since Hunter did it since 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.