On May 1, 1981, Officer John Scarangella of the 113th Precinct succumbed to gunshot wounds he received two weeks earlier when he and his partner, Officer Richard Rainey, were shot after initiating a traffic stop.
Last week, the NYPD welcomed his new namesake to the department.
Scarangella’s widow, Vivian, was present when Transit Officer Trevor Wisz and his new K-9 partner, Johnny, graduated from training.
Johnny is a German shepherd. Vivian Scarangella received a bouquet of flowers and framed replicas of Johnny’s badge and ID card at the ceremony.
The NYPD and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department routinely name their new K-9s after NYPD officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. A man retweeting the NYPD’s announcement was an MTA K-9 officer who posted a picture of himself and his former partner, Scar, a black German shepherd who also was named in Scarangella’s honor.
“All the best to @NYPDTransit K9 Officer Wisz and K9 Johnny and God Bless the Scarangella Family ... Stay safe and never forget,” he wrote.
Scarangella, 42 and a 12-year veteran of the NYPD, and Rainey were on routine patrol in St. Albans on April 16, 1981, when they pulled over a white van on 116th Street in connection with a series of burglaries.
Neither was able to exit their patrol car before Anthony Laborde and James Dixon-York, both members of the Black Liberation Army, jumped out of the back of the van with 9 mm handguns, firing 30 shots.
Scarangella was struck in the head and would die two weeks later at what is now NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens. Rainey was shot 14 times and was forced to retire.
Many in law enforcement believe Joanne Chesimard, who still is wanted for the 1973 murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, was in the van at the time. She is living in Cuba.
Both suspects were convicted of shooting Rainey, though they had two hung juries before being convicted of killing Scarangella in 1986. Both died in prison. Dixon-York died in 2009. Laborde died in 2016, a month before his first scheduled parole hearing.
Rainey was 67 when he died of natural causes in March 2015.
The street outside the 113th Precinct in South Jamaica is named for Scarangella, as is a park in Brooklyn.
