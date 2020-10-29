Court is in session.
After being interrupted by the pandemic, jury trials are returning for Queens Supreme Court Civil trials.
For spacing, Borough Hall in Kew Gardens was used for jury selection instead of the Queens Civil Courthouse in Jamaica.
Because of COVID restrictions, 25 potential jurors wait in rooms before being called to the main jury room.
“It just takes a little longer but it’s working out fine because our whole goal is to keep everybody safe,” Queens County Clerk Audrey Pheffer told the Chronicle.
She said people called for jury duty have been arriving.
“You get a little nervous and you say, ‘Gee, I wonder if people will come. Will they believe we’re being as careful as we should?’” Pheffer said, adding, “People trust us and they are coming.”
Court officers take people’s temperatures and ask health-related questions.
If someone says they have a cough or is unsure about their health, they’re told to come back the next time, Pheffer said.
“We’re being as understanding as we can because it is such a difficult time,” she said.
Monday saw a 55 percent turnout, an “excellent” number, according to Pheffer, especially given the bad weather.
The waiting room for potential jurors, can hold 72 people, less than half the usual amount, with chairs being blocked off for social distancing, Pheffer said.
There are changes in the court proceedings, such as microphones around the room and Plexiglas around the witness box, in front of the judge and around lawyers.
“The jurors are not sitting in a little jury box because then you would be on top of each other,” Pheffer said. “They’re sitting where the audience would sit.”
Arraignments and hearings were conducted virtually from mid-March to July, and grand juries returned in August.
Grand juries for criminal court cases resumed over the summer.
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore noted that dozens of grand juries involving hundreds of jurors across the city since Aug. 10 gives her confidence going forward.
“We know and understand that one of the defining features of the democratic system of government is the right to a trial by jury, and so our ability to once again hold jury trials, even on a limited basis, is exceedingly important notwithstanding the disruption of the pandemic,” she said in an online video message.
DiFiore warned viewers that things can change, however.
“And I have said this before: all of this is not to say that there won’t be difficulties, or even setbacks, as we head into the cold weather months, but you can be assured that we are moving ahead cautiously, we are monitoring the COVID metrics closely, and we are prepared to pivot quickly and make all appropriate adjustments in response to public health developments and guidance,” she said.
Pheffer is pleased to see the jury trials return to the borough.
“I’m really happy that we’re moving forward,” she said.
