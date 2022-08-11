The latest word from elected officials and government agencies is that work to refurbish the synthetic turf field and athletic complex in the western end of Juniper Valley Park is — say it — back on track for completion following more than a year’s delay.
The Department of Parks and Recreation said the new target date for completion is this winter. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Gary Giordano, district manager of Community Board 5, said they have been specifically told December.
“We look forward to unveiling these new amenities — including a new running track, synthetic turf field, adult fitness area, and more — to the community and we thank them for their patience as we complete this upgrade to the park,” a Parks and Recreation spokesperson said in an email last Friday.
The troubled $5.2 million project began in April 2021 with a projected completion date of last April, but was halted last summer when the contractor discovered that multiple sections of the field’s storm drainage system had collapsed, some deep underground.
On Monday, Giordano said he believes completion may not even take until December, while Holden said it absolutely should not be that long a wait at this point.
“It looks to me like it may be done sooner,” Giordano said, based on his own visit over the weekend. “It looks to me like the turf field is down. The track looks like all it needs is the rubber surface to be put in place.”
The field abuts Lutheran Avenue in Middle Village. Other amenities in the finished project will include new trees, benches and a drinking fountain, among others.
Holden has built up a finely tuned distaste for how Parks and Rec has handled projects in Juniper, going back decades before he even dreamed about running for the Council.
“They’re telling me the end of the year, which I say is way, way, way too long,” Holden said. “But again, I’m critical of all Parks projects. They give the contractor too much time, even on projects like this one, which was delayed for a year or more ... Their projects are way over budget and take way longer than they should.”
Holden said in Juniper Park alone he has seen Parks and Recreation botch bocci courts and baseball fields. Then there is a restroom project.
“They said it’s $3.5 million to renovate two bathrooms, with new fixtures and new tile,” Holden said. “Bathrooms that aren’t much larger that you’d see in a large house. It’s an insult to every taxpayer in the city.”
Holden expects things like that to be the subject of hearings in the foreseeable future, and that most Council members he has checked with share his frustration, particularly with projects costing three times what they would elsewhere.
“I hope this Council can do something about it,” he said. “Because the last one couldn’t.”
