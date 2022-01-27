Work on replacing the track and synthetic turf field in Juniper Valley Park is expected to resume soon, according to city officials.
Construction on the $5.25 million project was halted last summer when the contractor discovered that multiple segments of the field’s storm drainage system needed to be replaced.
“Onsite work is expected to resume in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said this week in an email to the Chronicle.
The original completion date, according to a sign posted at the site, was spring 2022. No new completion date has been set, and the delay is not believed to impact the final cost.
“We look forward to renovating the track and field in Juniper Valley Park and providing the community with a new running track, synthetic turf field, adult fitness area and more,” Parks and Recreation said.
The contractor, Applied Landscape Technology of Montville, NJ, is in the process of seeking required permits necessary from the city’s departments of Transportation, Buildings and Environmental Protection.
When completed the complex, which abuts Lutheran Avenue, will feature a new area with adult fitness equipment, new trees, benches, a sports spray fixture and a new drinking fountain.
Along with the new running track there will be new facilities for field events, including a long-jump pit.
Gary Giordano, district manager of Community Board 5, said ALT also likely wants assurances that the city Comptroller’s Office is going to sign off on the restart.
The delay has been the subject of numerous conversations during meetings of CB 5 in recent months. He said there is one aspect of disappointment.
“We certainly appreciate the good work that Parks Department does,” Giordano said. “But it seems their weak spot in capital projects is drainage and water pressure,” he said. “We’ve had projects we’ve needed where that is a problem. And here we are with another project where drainage is an issue.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) believes the problems include far more than drainage.
“They have a bad track record, especially in Juniper — that goes back 30 years,” he said. Holden said he has seen many projects start only to stop.
“They should have everything checked before they start,” he said. “There should be no surprises. They have the technology. They just don’t use it.” Holden also said the Adams administration needs to find a way to rein in the cost of capital Parks projects.
