One of the victims in last week’s attack on two senior citizens in Middle Village told the Chronicle that he never saw the punch that hospitalized him coming.
The attack took place the afternoon of Oct. 27 near the track at the western end of Juniper Valley Park. Police are looking for three men who allegedly were riding dirt bikes. No arrests had been announced as of Wednesday.
The man, whose name is being withheld, said he is still awaiting further diagnosis of his facial injuries.
“I’m having trouble eating,” he said. “I have to break my food into little pieces. I can’t open my mouth very much, and I’m drinking through a straw.”
He has multiple fractures on the left side of his face, and said the swelling needs to subside before another diagnostic procedure is conducted to better evaluate the damage.
“They’ll tell me if I need surgery or if it will heal by itself,” he said.
He said there is a group that meets at the park near the track on a regular basis when the weather allows.
The track and the athletic field it surrounds are nearing the end of a reconstruction project that was delayed for more than a year after contractors came across collapsed drainage pipes. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The man said they saw three men riding around the track on dirt bikes, and that some of the men in his group called out to them.
“I don’t know how they got in there,” he said. “We were afraid they might damage it.”
He said they called out to the men telling them they shouldn’t be there. He said at first they were mostly ignored, though one of the men would rev his engine every time someone called out to them.
He said the exchanges gradually became more heated as the three bikers came out from the track area, and that he was the only member of his group who was standing at the time.
He said one of the riders got so close to him that he pushed the man away — only to get hit by a second biker, the last thing he remembered.
“I was sucker-punched,” he said. “I didn’t see the punch coming. My friends said my eyes rolled back in my head.”
Police said another man also was punched, but that he declined medical attention.
In the wake of the beating. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), whose district includes the park, is asking just what it will take to get a special session of the Legislature to repeal bail reforms from 2019.
“I am outraged that such a heinous, unprovoked, random assault on two seniors occurred at Juniper Valley Park,” Holden said in a statement from his office last Friday. “The lawlessness on our streets has spiraled out of control, and we need Governor Hochul to call for an emergency session of the State Legislature to repeal cashless bail and stop coddling criminals. Enough is enough.”
Police last week said one of the suspects has a medium complexion and the other two have dark skin.
Holden appeared in the park Saturday at what was billed as a get-out-the-vote rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), who has been hammering Hochul for months on crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.