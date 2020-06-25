Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery, will be an official holiday in the city beginning next year, Mayor de Blasio announced last Friday.
Schools will be closed and most city workers will have the day off.
“It’s a celebration of a liberation that never really came,” he said. “The fact is it’s also a day of reckoning. Four hundred years of American history tell us one simple thing ... for 400 years, one group of Americans has been treated profoundly unequal.”
On June 19, 1865, Union troops rode into Texas and told slaves the Confederacy lost the Civil War and that they were free. It was the last state to learn the news.
Gov. Cuomo issued an order last Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees. He said he would also propose making it an official state holiday.
“Although slavery ended over 150 years ago, there has still been rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice in this state and this nation, and we have been working to enact real reforms to address these inequalities,” Cuomo said.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) noted that the City Council observed Juneteenth and urged Congress to make it a federal holiday. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced Thursday she would introduce a bill declaring it one.
“Observing Juneteenth reinforces our collective commitment to fight for racial justice,” Johnson said. “It’s a day that reminds us of the importance and seriousness of the work that’s been done towards securing civil rights for all Americans, and all that we have yet to do.”
Residents celebrated Juneteenth at a number of different events throughout the borough last Friday [see separate stories in some editions at qchron.com].
De Blasio’s announcement came at a press conference during which First Lady Chirlane McCray also said the city will form a racial justice and reconciliation commission [see separate story] which will work “to explode the false narratives that we have lived with for far too long and make plain the truth that even in 2020 to be a person of color means to live a parallel existence with white New Yorkers.”
