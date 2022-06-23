As the nation celebrated the 157th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States — better known as “Juneteenth” — Queens residents took to Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans on June 19 for the Junteenth in Queens Festival.
Though the holiday was on Sunday, city schools and offices were closed on Monday; just this spring, Mayor Adams designated it a paid holiday.
The festival was sponsored in part by Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman, and featured performances from numerous Black music artists, dancers and various community groups, as well as speeches from Queens elected officials.
At left, an area children’s group takes the stage, all donning matching outfits.
At top center, City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers, left, smiles with Councilmember Nantasha Williams. Below them is Speaker Adrienne Adams as she addresses the crowd. At right, an area step group shows off their moves.
