Check on Your Black Friends, a civic engagement group for diverse communities, will be hosting the third Juneteenth in Queens Festival next Monday, June 19, in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans from 12 to 7 p.m.
The free event, in the park, located at 119-08 Merrick Blvd., will be hosted by comedian Lorenzo “Renny” Cromwell and Danielle Kelley, a CBS diversity and inclusion specialist.
Tunisia Morrison, founder of COYB, said that Juneteenth in Queens is a people-powered event.
“It is so imperative that we continue to keep meaningful traditions of our ancestors alive,” Morrison said in a statement. “Not only in celebration of freedom but a substantive education on the past, so we can honor the dreams of the future ... from Galveston to Queens and [we] can’t wait to do it in joy, together.”
Galveston, a coastal resort city in Southeast Texas, is the birthplace of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America on June 19, 1865.
Despite President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that all people being held as slaves as “henceforward ... free” on Jan. 1 1863, the news did not reach the enslaved population on the island city for another two years.
This year’s event will have deejays Funk Flex, Shad P and G$Money at the turntables and performances are expected by hip-hop duo Black Sheep and Keni Burke, a soul, R&B and funk singer and multi-instrumentalist.
Working on art at the 54-acre park are Richard “Made Rich” Parker, the tattoo reality star of “Black Ink Crew,” and Amy “Allure” Simon, founder of Allure Art Studio.
Parker said he is proud to be a part of the borough’s history via his artwork.
“Juneteenth in Queens is a celebration that feels like home, community, and family, where I happily return to live-paint the vibrant intersections of the Black experience in America and Juneteenth,” Parker said in a statement.
Parker grew up in Queens and is the owner of Think Before You Ink tattoo shop at 167-16 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica.
“Witnessing the remarkable growth of this celebration inspires not just me, but the entire community,” Parker added. “As we come together, vendors and board members, united by our shared upbringing, we embrace the power to write our borough’s history. This firsthand experience teaches the youth that we possess the transformative ability to shape our environment.”
Simon, of St. Albans, not only founded Allure Art Studio at 197-05 Jamaica Ave. in Hollis, but she also serves as an instructor.
“Allure Art Studio is so excited to participate in the Juneteenth Queens event this year!” Simon told the Chronicle. “We will be hosting a paint workshop with pieces that represent Black empowerment. Art activism is the perfect way to celebrate the liberation and beauty of Queens!”
Shad P, G$Money and Black Sheep also have ties to Queens.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that one of his proudest moments as the Senate majority leader was leading the effort to pass the law in Congress to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year.
“Federal recognition of the day many formerly enslaved Americans learned they were free is a major step forward in recognizing and healing the wrongs of our past,” Schumer said in a statement.
U.S. Reps. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) and Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said that Juneteenth is not just a critical moment of reflection but also a time to reaffirm a path for justice and unite.
“It is a time when we commemorate the will of our people and remember the determination of our enslaved ancestors who stood steadfast in the face of persecution and adversity,” Meeks said in a statement.
The event also brings the city and the borough together, said Meng.
“It also helps more New Yorkers learn about the holiday and its importance and significance,” Meng said in a statement.
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said that Black history is vital to American history.
“This history has been essential to America’s commitment to democracy and perfecting our union,” Delgado said in a statement. “Without the perseverance, resilience, sacrifice, and patriotism of Black Americans, it is important to ask what would our democracy look like today.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said in a statement the holiday is a time to rejoice.
“Juneteenth is a reminder of whence we came, but also a nod to our future,” Comrie said.
For City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), the day is a time to recommit to work toward achieving equity and justice for Black communities.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said the commemoration is more than just a date on the calendar.
“It’s a day to celebrate Black culture and the basic heritage we all share,” Richards said in a statement.
District Attorney Melinda Katz said the historical legacy of Juneteenth is undeniable.
“The holiday is all about celebrating freedom, unity and achievement,” Katz said in a statement. “It’s about family and friends.”
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) said that her Juneteenth legislation that was signed into law making the celebration a statewide holiday expanded the reach of what it means to the community.
“Juneteenth provides a space for the Black community to come together and celebrate us,” Hyndman said in a statement. “With Juneteenth in Queens, the knowledge surrounding Juneteenth and the importance of Black liberation has continued to grow.”
