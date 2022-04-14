Mayor Adams declared on Monday that Juneteenth will be a paid city holiday this year.
“As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I stand on the shoulders of countless heroes and sheroes who put their lives on the line to secure a more perfect union. Now is the time for me to do a small part and recognize one of our nation’s greatest wrongs,” Adams said in a prepared statement.
Raevsky had reached out to Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and the Queens Chronicle to advocate for the holiday being enacted after several of her Black colleagues turned to her with questions about whether the holiday would be celebrated in 2022.
“I am glad that Mayor Adams made Juneteenth an official city holiday,” Schulman said to the Chronicle via email. “It is a way for everyone to uniformly celebrate the contributions of Black Americans across the city and nation.”
There was confusion about the holiday after former Mayor de Blasio said that he would make Juneteenth official for 2022, but failed to reach out to any unions, which would be partially responsible for the expense, according to City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
The speaker said that the holiday means a lot to her.
“Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America, has special meaning for me and my community,” Adams said to the Chronicle via email. “It serves as a day to recommit ourselves to racial equality and justice for all. I look forward to joining our community partners in celebration of Juneteenth and moving forward in the path toward liberation.”
Raevsky, a Forest Hills resident, said that she was happiest for her colleagues being able to celebrate and reflect on the holiday.
“They are ecstatic about it,” said Raevsky. “They are happy about it.”
Tunisia Morrison, the co-chair of Juneteenth in Queens, who has already set plans in motion for a second celebration on her own at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans on June 19, which also is Father’s Day this year, is proud of the mayor for officially declaring it a holiday.
“I think that is so amazing,” said Morrison. “I did not expect less from our mayor. I’m happy that all city workers now have the opportunity to observe on that Monday.”
Juneteenth is traditionally celebrated on June 19, but because that is a Sunday this year, federal and state workers, as well as those in other institutions, will have the following Monday off.
“It’s a celebration and a conversation,” said Morrison. “I’m happy that we cannot only just do that federally and statewide, but now citywide. Hopefully as years come, now that it has been officially declared on all levels, families can come together over a grill in the backyard and really discuss lineage and America and its history and all of the amazingness that Black people fought for in this country.”
Morrison hopes that city agencies will also get an education about the holiday.
Borough President Donovan Richards was also excited about the new status of Juneteenth.
“Black history is Queens history, New York City history and American history, and few dates carry more historical weight in the United States than Juneteenth,” he said via email. “We’re thankful to Mayor Adams for taking this much-needed, long overdue action as part of our clear-eyed push toward true equality across society, but to all our justice leaders across New York City who have led this charge for years, this is your victory.”
The mayor shares Richards’ sentiments on the importance of the holiday.
“Juneteenth is a time for reflection, assessment, and self-improvement. People across the country of all races, nationalities and religions unite on this day to truthfully acknowledge the stain of slavery and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans,” Adams said in the announcement. “It’s time for our city to finally do what’s right and officially designate Juneteenth as a city holiday. This decision is long overdue, which is why it will immediately take effect this year.
“Holding a mirror to our nation’s past atrocities is never easy, but it is necessary.”
