Gov. Cuomo last week signed legislation naming Juneteenth as an official state holiday. The observation date has yet to be determined, according to Cuomo’s office.
“I am incredibly proud to sign into law this legislation declaring Juneteenth an official holiday in New York State, a day which commemorates the end to slavery in the United States,” Cuomo said in a statement on his official website. “This new public holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the Black community, while also providing an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today.”
It was June 19, 1865 when Union troops landed in Galveston, Texas, the last state to learn that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now free. Troops would remain to enforce General Order No. 3.
The event took place more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863; and more than two months after Gen. Ulysses S. Grant forced surrounded Confederates to surrender at Appomattox, Va. on April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.