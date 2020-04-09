With schools continuing to be closed due to the coronavirus crisis, the State Education Department announced on Monday that all June Regents exams have been canceled for this school year.
The announcement came in a memorandum sent from SED interim Commissioner Shannon Tahoe to school superintendents, principals and other leaders.
“This situation has evolved rapidly such that schools have now closed statewide, and there is much uncertainty as to when regular in-school attendance and instruction will be able to resume throughout the State and/or whether students will be adequately prepared to take these assessments,” Tahoe said. “It is most important that during the time of closure, educators be able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs and not have to be concerned about preparing students for State assessments.”
The memo said no decision had been made yet on August Regents exams, but that any summer-school student making up a failed course that would normally culminate in one, and who earns credit for the class, will not have to take the test.
