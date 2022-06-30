A Staten Island judge on Monday ruled the city law allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections to be illegal, citing passages of the New York State Constitution that grant voting rights to citizens.
Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio issued a permanent injunction prohibiting the city from registering noncitizens to vote after rejecting a motion by the Adams administration to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January contesting the legislation.
“... Local Law 11 of 2022 is illegal, null and void because it violates the New York State Constitution, the New York State Election Law and the Municipal Home Rule Law,” Porzio wrote in his conclusion.
The Immigrant Voting Law, or Local Law 11, was passed by the City Council last December by a vote of 33-14. It was intended to give approximately 800,000 legal residents, including Green Card holders and so-called Dreamers, the right to vote in municipal — but not state or federal — elections.
The rationale is that residents living, working and paying taxes in New York City should have a say in the election of its officials.
The bill was neither signed nor vetoed by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio or Mayor Adams, so under city law it was deemed enacted 30 days after the Council vote.
It would have taken effect in 2023, and would have permitted noncitizens who met specific criteria to vote in elections for mayor, City Council, comptroller and public advocate.
Porzio, in a 13-page decision, ruled that the only way the state would allow the provisions of the law to go forward is if they were approved in a voter referendum.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in January, included Queens Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Bob Holden (D-Maspeth); and a group of naturalized U.S. citizens.
Porzio made numerous references to Articles II and IX, where the state Constitution lists citizenship as a requirement for voting.
“Reading these sections of the New York State Constitution together, it is clear to the Court that voting is a right granted to citizens of the United States,” Porzio wrote. “Local governments, including city governments, must be elected by the people, which is defined as citizens under Article II” [emphasis in the original].”
The court also found that the addition of between 800,000 and 1 million “non-eligible voters into municipal elections significantly devalues the votes of New York Citizens who have lawfully and meaningfully earned the right to vote pursuant to constitutional requirements.”
“Furthermore, Election Law 5-102(1) states clearly and unequivocally, ‘No person shall be qualified to register for and vote in any election unless he is a citizen of the United States.”
“The Municipal Voting Law,” Porzio wrote in his conclusion, “is ‘impermissible simply and solely for the reason that the Constitution says that it cannot be done’ ... There is no statutory ability for the City of New York to issue inconsistent laws permitting non-citizens to vote and exceed the authority granted to it by the New York State Constitution.”
A number of elected officials and advocacy groups from City Hall on down criticized the decision, though none refuted or even addressed Porzio’s interpretation of the meaning or intent of the Constitution’s citizenship requirements.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Immigration Committee Chair Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn) released a joint statement Monday afternoon.
“We are disappointed by today’s ruling. The Council passed Local Law 11 to enfranchise nearly one million voters, many Black and brown New Yorkers, who live here, pay taxes, and contribute to our city,” they said. “By providing city residents with a voice in their local government representation, we provide them with an equal stake in the long-term success of our city. Now more than ever, when our rights are being threatened, we need more civic and community engagement, not less. We are reviewing the ruling and exploring options for moving forward.”
Like others, they did not address Porzio’s specific citations of citizenship requirements in the state Constitution
A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said the administration will weigh its options.
“This is a disappointing court ruling for people who value bringing in thousands more New Yorkers into the democratic process. We are evaluating next steps.”
The New York Immigration Coalition, in a message on its website, said it will support an appeal if the city lodges one.
“The decision to overturn Local Law 11 by this lower court in Staten Island comes as no surprise to us, because the Republican opponents to the law specifically placed their lawsuit in a court they knew would be favorable to them,” said Murad Awawdeh, the NYIC’s executive director.
“In spite of today’s court decision, we will keep fighting to ensure that the nearly one million New Yorkers who are building their lives here and investing in our communities can have a say in their local democracy.”
Borough President Donovan Richards also said he would support an appeal.
“Well over 1 million Queens residents were born somewhere other than the United States, but many of these hard-working taxpayers have been senselessly barred from having a say in who represents them in city government,” he said in a statement. “Today’s ruling is yet another attempt to further disenfranchise our immigrant neighbors and erase years of tireless advocacy to ensure our government is fully representative of the people it serves.”
“To me it was a no-brainer,” Holden said. “It violated the state Constitution. I don’t know how my colleagues advanced it. They went through this exercise, the last Council, without actually checking the legalities.”
The law was voted on the month before Ariola joined the Council. But she joined the suit immediately.
“It was unconstitutional from the start. We knew that,” Ariola said. But she added government still does have work to do.
“What I think we need to work on unraveling is the very long, arduous process there is for becoming a citizen,” she said.
Paladino did not respond to a request for comment, but did tweet her agreement with the decision.
“Chalk one up for common sense,” she wrote.
Ariola and Holden believe an appeal is inevitable.
“I’m sure it will be appealed,” Ariola said. “But I’m also sure we are on firm legal footing.”
“They’ll be wasting taxpayer money,” Holden said. “Again. It’s unfortunate.”
