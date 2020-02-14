Judge throws out shelter lawsuit

A judge last Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by residents who said the city skipped a required environmental review for a proposed homeless shelter at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Carol Edmead found that the plaintiffs incorrectly interpreted the review process rules.

The decision said, “their argument is unfounded, since petitioners/plaintiffs fail to identify any authority to support the proposition that a ‘city-wide’ review is required before DHS may initiate any homeless shelter development projects.”

“Today’s ruling is a win for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness who will now have the opportunity to get back on their feet at this high-quality employment shelter,” said Department of Social Services spokesperson Isaac McGinn.

He added that the agency intends to continue its open engagement with the community “to ensure this facility is seamlessly integrated into the neighborhood.”

Residents rallied against the shelter last Friday as Westhab, the provider, interviewed potential workers. The shelter for 200 single men would be located in an old factory. The city’s plan to house men there has been on-again, off-again for several years. There have been a number of protests against it and two lawsuits.

“Every neighborhood across New York City has a part to play in addressing the citywide challenge of homelessness,” said Avery Cohen, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office. “We look forward to helping more of our neighbors find lasting paths to stability as we move forward with our ambitious plan to Turn the Tide on Homelessness.”

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a longtime and frequent critic of the shelter, said the fight is far from over.

“This administration should do its homework before suggesting that this project is moving forward,” he said in an email.

Holden said as of Feb. 3 the building plans are revoked due to numerous objections submitted to the Department of Buildings and Board of Standards and Appeals.

“These objections will stand if the applicants do not figure out how to resolve them,” he said.

A DOB spokesperson acknowledged a Notice of Intent to Revoke Permits letter was issued for the project following an audit that found code compliance issues on the approved plans.

A Notice of Intent to Revoke Permits letter is not the same as permits being revoked, the spokesperson said. It means the permits may be revoked if the applicant does not take steps to resolve the objections raised in the preceding audit.

The spokesperson said the applicant has contacted the DOB and informed the agency that it plans to resolve the objections.

The DOB doesn’t release information on specific objections while audits are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Holden said he believes the plantiffs plan on appealing the judge’s ruling.