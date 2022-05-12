On Wednesday, Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister shot down an effort to throw out the Assembly maps passed by the Legislature in February, which Republican plaintiffs had not included in their original suit challenging this year’s redistricting.
As a result, the Assembly primaries will be on June 28, as originally planned.
The motion was put forth by “putative intervenors” — people who have a legal interest in the case at hand — Gary Greenberg, a former state Senate candidate, and Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club. Wax and Greenberg sought not only to invalidate the Assembly maps, but to invalidate all the signatures previously gathered during the petitioning process. Both the petitioners and respondents in the case — Republicans and Democrats, respectively — disagreed with the motion, and said so during Tuesday’s hearing.
This comes as the state races to wrap up a lengthy redistricting process ahead of this year’s primary elections. Back in January, the state’s first-ever Independent Redistricting Commission failed to agree on reapportioned maps, at which point, the state Legislature took it upon itself to draw new ones, which were subsequently passed.
But Republicans, who are in the minority in the statehouse, questioned whether the Legislature had that power, and suggested that the congressional and state Senate lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Democrats. When, at the end of March, they found sympathy in McAllister, who threw out the maps, Democrats appealed to the state’s Appellate Division. After an additional appeal, the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, ultimately agreed — albeit, for different reasons — and said that both would need redrawing.
The court did not mention the Assembly map, however, as it wasn’t included in the intial suit. The office of Nick Langworthy, who chairs the state Republican Committee, says that was up to the party’s assemblymembers. “The Chairman thought the process was flawed with the Assembly maps as well but it was the Assembly’s decision not to join the suit,” a spokesperson for Langworthy said.
That was part of McAllister’s reasoning to deny the motion. “It was clear from the petition and amended petition that the Assembly Districts were not being challenged,” he wrote. “In fact it was precisely for that reason that the Court of Appeals did not strike down the Assembly maps.”
McAllister said he did agree that the method by which the maps were drawn (by the Legislature) was, like the state Senate lines, unconstitutional. But by the time McAllister heard the case on Tuesday, two months had passed since the suit was filed, and, with the deadline for military ballots coming this weekend, the judge was concerned that time was running out.
“I think we’re chancing having no maps,” he remarked during Tuesday’s hearing.
That sentiment was reflected in his final decision. Noting that both the state and city Board of Elections have already certified the ballots, he wrote, “To permit intervention at this time would create total confusion.”
Relatedly, Judge Gary Sharpe of the U.S. Court for the Northern District of New York denied Democrat’s “hail mary” attempt to prevent an Aug. 23 primary, just as his counterpart in the Southern District did last week.
