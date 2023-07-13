A Manhattan judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the city’s move to shift about 250,000 retired city workers from their existing medical insurance to a Medicaid Advantage plan managed by Aetna.
Nine individual retirees sued to block the move, along with the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees. The city says the new plan will be as good as or better than the existing coverage; and will save taxpayers $600 million a year.
Retirees are concerned that is not the case. In his five-page ruling dated July 6, Judge Lyle Frank of state Supreme Court in New York County found “clear and convincing evidence that there is a likelihood of success on the merits” of their case.
Frank wrote it is likely that the court would find the switch is not permitted under Section 12-126 of the New York City Administrative Code.
Frank cited oral arguments from an Aetna attorney, whom he wrote acknowledged that there would very likely be some situations in which medical care deemed necessary by a doctor for a retiree could be turned down; and certain medical facilities that would be unavailable to retirees.
“To this court, this demonstrates that should this plan go forward, irreparable harm would result,” the judge wrote. “There can be no more specific irreparable harm than this.”
Frank paid particular attention to the section of the code stating “[t]he City will [emphasis added] pay the entire cost of health insurance coverage for city employees, city retirees, and their dependents ...
“When words such as ‘will’ are used, that is to this Court a promise that is future looking,” Frank wrote. “ ... To this Court, this wording is unambiguous and applies to this matter.”
Marianne Pizzitola, president of the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees, applauded the ruling in a press release last Friday.
“This is now the third time in the last two years that courts have had to step in and stop the City from violating retirees’ healthcare rights,” Pizzitola said. “We call on the City and the Municipal Labor Committee to end their ruthless and unlawful campaign to deprive retired municipal workers of the healthcare benefits they earned.”
In an email last Friday, the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus praised the ruling. Queens councilmembers in the group include Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone). Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is an ex-officio member.
“While this is not a final victory, Judge Frank’s strongly worded motion made it clear that the law, specifically New York City Administrative Code 12-126, is ‘unambiguous’ in protecting the essential, cost-free healthcare that retirees have been promised, and that switching them to Medicare Advantage would cause ‘irreparable harm,’” the statement said. “This is why we fought to prevent the administrative code from being changed and were compelled to file an amicus brief in support of this lawsuit.
“We urge the administration and union leaders to get back to the negotiating table to find health insurance savings without diminishing the benefits our retirees have earned.”
Leonard Rodberg, a professor emeritus of urban studies at Queens College, wrote an article critical of the city’s plan for the website Common Dreams in August 2022. In an email on July 8, Rodberg told the Chronicle the city’s promises of savings are illusory.
“Almost always neglected in reporting on this issue is that the shift would be a real cut in available benefits of nearly 25 percent, or $840 billion,” Rodberg wrote. “The Big Lie from the beginning has been that the Feds would make up the difference. That is false; their subsidy is about 4 percent, not the 20 percent that the City contributes.”
Mayor Adams’ office did not respond to requests for comment, but the website Gothamist quoted a mayoral spokesman as saying the administration was “extremely disappointed by this misguided ruling.”
He went on to say the plan was negotiated with the Municipal Labor Committee and improves upon retirees’ current plans, including by offering a lower deductible, a cap on out-of-pocket expenses and new benefits.
