As a number of defendants look to be released from city jails during the coronavirus crisis, a state Supreme Court Justice denied a request to release a man charged with murder in a friendly fire shooting death of an NYPD detective.
Justice Kenneth Holder denied a request by The Legal Aid Society to release Christopher Ransom over COVID-19 concerns. He is being held in relation to the February 2019 death of Det. Brian Simonsen, who was killed as police opened fire after responding to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill.
The Detectives’ Endowment Association applauded Holder for keeping Ransom “where he belongs.”
In a statement, DEA President Paul DiGiacomo said he was grateful to the Queens District Attorney’s Office “for opposing this reckless motion which seeks to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by requesting that the violent criminals responsible for the death of Detective Brian Simonsen be released,” adding that Ransom and Jagger Freeman, who allegedly served as a lookout for Ransom, “are being tried for murdering a hero cop who spent his life protecting New Yorkers.”
Mihea Kim of The Legal Aid Society declined to comment when called by the Chronicle Monday.
The Daily News reported last Wednesday that Ransom suffers from a bone infection after undergoing several surgeries to treat the gunshot wounds sustained in the robbery, according to Kim, with the illness adding “complications” to the possibility he could contract COVID-19 at Rikers Island.
Ransom was one of eight defendants denied release by Holder.
Also denied was Frantz Petion, an emergency medical technician, who is being held on $500,000 bond and is awaiting trial after allegedly being caught raping and choking a 10-year-old.
Another is Armando Santiago, a persistent violent felon, according to the DA. He is awaiting trial after an alleged string of home invasions last June, weeks after he had been released from prison.
“Throughout this pandemic, the DA’s Office has prioritized releasing individuals in the interest of justice, while also keeping in mind the safety of our communities here in Queens,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement last Wednesday.
The Lippman Commission, which recommended and advised the city on closing Rikers for its borough-based jail plan, called for lifting warrants for those accused of parole violations, accelerating the supervised release of those at heightened risk from the coronavirus and limiting the use of the jail to only the most severe cases, last Saturday.
More than 1,000 staff and incarcerated people in city jails have tested positive for the coronavirus with nine staff and three incarcerated people dying.
Katz has signed off on the release of 95 defendants and did not object to roughly 150 other defendants being discharged from Rikers Island, she said in a prepared statement last Wednesday.
