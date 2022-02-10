John Vinocur, a 1957 graduate of Forest Hills High School who went on to cover Europe and the world as a journalist for The New York Times, died in Amsterdam on Sunday, Feb. 6.
He was 81.
In his obituary, the Times reported that Vinocur joined the paper from the Associated Press in 1977. He would go on to became the paper’s bureau chief in Bonn, Germany, and later in Paris.
He received the George S. Polk Award for journalism given annually by Long Island University in 1984 for a story in The New York Times Magazine Section that chronicled life in Paraguay under 30 yeas of military dictatorship.
Vinocur also worked as executive editor and later as vice president of the International Herald Tribune, a joint operation of run by the both the Times and the Washington Post.
Queens resident Richard Reif knew Vinocur from high school.
“We weren’t really friends, but we were classmates in French class,” Reif told the Chronicle in an interview on Tuesday. He said Vinocur was intelligent and outgoing.
“He’d even get into arguments with our teacher about pronunciation,” Reif said. “Our teacher said French words have to flow together.” Vinocur, on the other hand, would have breaks between words as English speakers do.
“French is supposed to flow together,” Reif said. But he remembered his former classmate as a good student and had no doubt his language skills served him well in Europe.
He said Vinocur went on to attend Oberlin College in Ohio.
According to the Times, Vinocur covered some of the most important stories that broke during his career, including wars in Cambodia and Nigeria.
He also covered the Munich Olympics hostage crisis in 1972 and the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire in 1974.
The Times said Vinocur was married three times and is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.
