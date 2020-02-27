The Queens Botanical Garden welcomed four new members to its Board of Trustees on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Queens Botanical Garden Executive Director Susan Lacerte, left, stands with the new members — founder and CEO of POS.com Edward M. Ip, President of Main Street Radiology and CEO of Radiology Associates of Main Street Ari I. Jonisch, Branch Manager at Dime Community Bank Li Li and Partner-in-Charge of Tax of KPMG’s New York Financial Services business unit Raymond D. Jasen — along with Board Chairman Neil Fleischman.
The four new trustees were announced to join the team of 15 trustees who work to support the Garden’s mission by using their expertise to steer its initiatives and bringing the organization’s goals to fruition.
