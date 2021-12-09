There are only three weeks left to get a free membership to Parks Department Recreation Centers.
The agency announced it was giving away free one-year memberships in September, but the offer only lasts until Dec. 31.
Those who sign up will have access to indoor athletic courts, sports and educational programs, Shape Up NYC classes, media labs, fitness equipment and more.
The membership term will last for one year from the registration date and grant access to facilities citywide.
As a precaution due to Covid-19, several new policies have been implemented to keep patrons safe. Vaccinations are required for members ages 13 and up, and mask-wearing is required for all. In addition, equipment has been arranged to promote social distancing, and shared equipment will be cleaned frequently. Patrons will be asked to complete a health screening and temperature check before entering the facility.
For more information, or to sign up, go online to nycgovparks.org/facilities/ recreationcenters.
